Associa Cares Donates Funds for Tennessee Tornado Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $100,000 to assist homeowners affected by last night’s destructive tornado that ripped across Tennessee through Associa’s national nonprofit organization, Associa Cares.



The powerful and dangerous storm moved across the middle of Tennessee and produced a tornado that touched down in Nashville early Tuesday morning, causing destruction that stretched through the city for miles. The governor declared a state of emergency for Tennessee.



“This fierce storm swept across the state destroying at least 48 structures, according to the Nashville Fire Department,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The donated funds will help with initial relief efforts and be available for direct grants to those who have lost their homes or have been displaced by the tornado. We are keeping the community and the first responders in our thoughts as they begin the clean-up and relief efforts.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



