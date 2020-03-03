There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,263 in the last 365 days.

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 29, 2020 was $34.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.3% and 4.2%, respectively.  These compare with the -4.3% and 4.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 29, 2020 was $24.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:

Information Technology 25.9 %
Industrials 18.7 %
Consumer Discretionary 14.6 %
Materials 13.1 %
Financials 9.8 %
Energy 7.5 %
Real Estate 3.0 %
Communication Services 2.9 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.2 %
Health Care 1.5 %
Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 29, 2020 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.2 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.6 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.2 %
Mastercard Incorporated 4.1 %
NVIDIA Corporation 3.6 %
Air Canada 3.5 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.2 %
Bank of Montreal 2.8 %
Royal Bank of Canada 2.7 %
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.5 %


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                                    

 

