Konica Minolta to Participate in HIMSS 2020

Company Focuses on Improving Patient and Provider Experience through Secure, Efficient and Interoperable Workflow

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), will again showcase its leading digital healthcare solutions and services at the annual HIMSS conference in Orlando, Florida, March 9 - 13.

Konica Minolta aims to improve the patient journey and quality care for organizations through its solutions and services that include:

• Security and Compliance

• Interoperability

• Workflow Solutions

• Value-Based Care

• Radiology Workflow and Analytics

The company will participate in a variety of activities at HIMSS20. Show attendees are invited to visit meeting rooms MP21 and MP22, where Konica Minolta will demonstrate its healthcare solutions and have deeper conversations to address the dynamic needs of healthcare organizations and how its leading technologies can allow them to focus on their core business.

Attendees can go online to set up a private meeting with a Konica Minolta expert, or simply stop by to experience Konica Minolta’s various activations, including the following:

Learn about Workplace Hub

At HIMSS20, Konica Minolta will introduce its newest service category, Workplace Hub. Already launched globally, Workplace Hub will be unveiled at HIMSS to customers looking for a trusted IT partner to assist them in managing IT infrastructure, security, support and solutions for their outpatient and extended care facilities, with services to include:

HIPAA compliance

Managed IT-as-Service

Collaboration tools

A platform for delivering and supporting workflow productivity solutions

Support the National Kidney Foundation

Konica Minolta is proud to extend its support for the National Kidney Foundation and the fight against kidney disease at HIMSS20 by raising awareness and funds. Show attendees are invited to share their thoughts on what they consider the top healthcare challenges organizations face today. For each idea shared, Konica Minolta will make a $2 donation on the attendee’s behalf.

Take the ‘Unlock the Possibilities’ Challenge

Konica Minolta will ask attendees to share their challenges for a chance to win priceless experiences. Experiences include two tickets to an event through Konica Minolta’s premium sports partnerships. The winner will be revealed at the close of HIMSS20. Terms and conditions apply.

Augmented Reality Experience

Attendees can also interact with Konica Minolta’s meeting room walls and experience the company’s offerings in a unique way.

Beyond its exhibit rooms, attendees can further engage with and learn from Konica Minolta’s experts through the following opportunities:

PRESS BRIEFING

Joe Cisna, Global Director, Vertical Solutions, Digital Workplace and National Healthcare Practice Manager for Konica Minolta will speak at the press briefing on Tuesday, March 10 at 12:05 p.m. in the Konica Minolta Press Room - W314A.

NETWORKING RECEPTION

Konica Minolta is a Platinum sponsor of the DirectTrust Networking Reception. DirectTrust members are invited to join Konica Minolta at this reception on Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Rosen Plaza, Salon 13 and 14.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Navin Balakrishnaraja, National Practice Director, Healthcare IT Services for All Covered, the IT Services Division of Konica Minolta, will provide insights around interoperability challenges during a panel discussion entitled “Reactions from the Field: Interoperability.” The session will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in Room W311A.

“We are excited to meet our current and prospective customers and business partners to discuss how we can work together to empower the care continuum,” said Lee Payne, National Director of Healthcare Services. “Wherever an organization may be within their journey, Konica Minolta is consistently viewed as a valued, trusted partner in helping build the best solutions to meet their needs.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

# # # # #

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.