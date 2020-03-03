Kevin Seawright of RPS Solutions: “We Assist Baltimore Residents On Their Path to Home Ownership”

Kevin Seawright, Managing Partner RPS Solutions LLC of Baltimore, Maryland

RPS Solutions believes that affordable housing and supportive programs improve the economic status of residents, transform neighborhoods and stabilize lives.

Our mission is to create stable and healthy communities through access to affordable and quality home ownership opportunities for families, seniors, and people with special needs.” — Kevin Seawright

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2015 by Kevin Seawright, RPS Solutions provides assistance to Baltimore, Maryland residents who are on the path to homeownership. Seawright and RPS Solutions are proud to announce some of their recent home sales closing out the 2019 year. In late October, RPS Solutions assisted the close of a home sale in Randallstown, Maryland, just 30 minutes from the city center of Baltimore. The home’s new owners are first time home buyers who are elated to own a three-bedroom, three-bath home of their own. The listing closed for under appraisal price, building immediate equity for the new homeowners.

In July of 2019, Seawright and RPS facilitated two home sales: one, a three-bedroom, one and a half bath gorgeous brick townhouse in Columbia, Maryland. The other, a beautiful home located at 1222 Dalton Road in the heart of Baltimore. Built in 1956, this two-story, three-bedroom, one and a half bathroom colonial townhome on Dalton road was renovated by the team at RPS Solutions. The recently sold home is located in the up and coming neighborhood of Hillendale. This is one of the areas where RPS Solutions LLC continues to provide opportunities for families to own homes in Baltimore County. With their support, the hope is that neighborhoods, like Hillendale, will continue to experience economic growth.

According to RPS Founder, Kevin Seawright, the sale represents one of the company's “finest to date” and will now be the new home of Miss Bianca Thornton and her son Montrell. Having only recently been introduced to Thornton, RPS Solutions immediately identified her as a qualified buyer for the property. Miss Thornton is a lifelong Baltimore resident and now first-time homeowner. She achieved her dream of homeownership with the help of RPS Solutions, Maryland grant programs, and Maryland’s Division of Development Finance, also known as the Community Development Administration (CDA).

RPS Solutions advocates on behalf of home buyers, subsidy programs, policies and like-minded groups that create opportunities for homebuyers to create positive change in their lives and aids economic stability to Baltimore residents. As part of their vision to provide fair and impartial treatment to all potential homeowners, RPS Solutions continues to provide residents, like Miss Thornton, the ability to fulfill the American dream of homeownership. The vision of Seawright’s organization is “striving to create a more diverse society where homeownership is achieved, communities are healthy and all people can develop their full potential. We believe that affordable housing and supportive programs improve the economic status of residents, transform neighborhoods and stabilize lives.” This new Baltimore home embodies this vision and helps RPS Solutions take another step closer to achieving its goals.

RPS Solutions LLC was founded in 2015 by Kevin Seawright. The organization specializes in the construction and renovation of homes in and around the Baltimore area. Their mission is “To create stable, vibrant, and healthy communities by developing and creating affordable, custom- enriched housing for families, seniors, and people with special needs who lack the resource to access quality, custom house opportunities.” In addition to focusing on home sales in economically distressed neighborhoods, the firm also specializes in project management, property acquisition, and government contracting.

Kevin Seawright has years of experience as a financial operations administrator, working in several sectors including municipal, educational, and private. Seawright earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Almeda University. He also has a Non-Profit Certification from the Notre Dame University Mendoza School of Business. Throughout his career, Mr. Kevin Seawright has been dedicated to expanding growth and ensuring quality services are delivered to underserved neighborhoods across the nation.

To learn more about the opportunities that RPS Solutions LLC provides to its community, visit their website at rpssolutionsllc.com.



Seawright's RPS Solutions LLC: A First Time Homebuyer Experience



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.