NREL Industry Growth Forum Announces 2020 Presenting Start-Ups

/EIN News/ -- Golden, CO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 500 cleantech investors, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives are expected to attend this year’s Industry Growth Forum, April 29–30, in Denver, Colorado. Among them will be 40 of the most promising start-up companies from the United States and countries around the world that will present their cleantech innovations to potential investors and industry experts.

The 40 companies were selected after a competitive application and review process from more than 150 applicants. The companies will compete for the 2020 Clean Energy Venture Awards. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Industry Growth Forum. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the event has grown into the nation's premier clean energy investment forum.

The 2020 Industry Growth Forum presenting companies are:

Addionics – Tel Aviv, Israel

AeroShield – Cambridge, MA

Aquacycl – San Diego, CA

Biome Renewables Inc. – Toronto, ON, Canada

Boston Metal – Wolburn, MA

Caban Systems – Burlingame, CA

Climate Connect Technologies – Delhi, India

Co2Concrete LLC – Los Angeles, CA

Congruitive – Redwood City, CA

Cove.tool – Atlanta, GA

Dimensional Energy – Ithaca, NY

Enertiv – New York, NY

Epic CleanTec – San Francisco, CA

e-Zn – Toronto, ON, Canada

Feasible Inc. – Emeryville, CA

Feedback Solutions Inc. – Burlington, CA

iGlass Technology Inc. – Tustin, CA

Kando – Tsur Yigal, Israel

Kara Atmospheric Water, Inc. – New York, NY

LaderaTech – Englewood, CO

Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) – Solon, OH

Longpath Technologies – Boulder, CO

Microgrid Labs Inc. – Boulder, CO

Mycocycle LLC – Boligbrook, IL

Nanoramic Laboratories – Boston, MA

NETenergy – Chicago, IL

Pacific Volt Inc. – Poulsbo, WA

PassiveLogic – Salt Lake City, UT

Polyceed Inc. – Tucson, AZ

Powerfield Energy – Falls Church, VA

Pyran LLC – Madison, WI

RayGen Resources Pty Ltd. – Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Rensource Energy – Lagos, Nigeria

ReSource Chemical Corp. – Palo Alto, CA

Sironix Renewables – Seattle, WA

STRATIS IoT – Philadelphia, PA

SweetSense Inc. – Denver, CO

Switched Source – Vestal, NY

TexPower – Austin, TX

Wexus Technologies – San Francisco, CA

For more information, including the agenda, a list of participating companies, a list of sponsors, and registration details, see the NREL Industry Growth Forum website.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by The Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

