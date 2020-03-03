Minister of State wants programs with positive impact

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 3 - The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, urged today, Tuesday, in Luanda, the engagement of municipal administrators, so that the Government's programs have a positive impact on the lives of the population.,

Manuel Nunes was speaking at the opening of the I National Meeting for the Evaluation of Programs and Actions Developed by the Local Government Bodies, under the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), launched in June 2019.

The Minister of State said that it is intended to identify constraints and find solutions for the implementation of the programs.

He confirms that there are already some ongoing projects within the framework of PIIM, designed to improve the living quality of the population.

He acknowledged that there was a delay in the implementation of some actions in the municipalities, due to the obligation to respect the transparency rules to be observed in public works.

Ministers, deputy governors, 164 municipal administrators and provincial directors participate in the meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

The administrator of the municipality of Curoca (Cunene), Mbambi dos Santos, said that projects in the fields of water supply, education and health are underway, valued at one billion kwanzas.

Mbambi dos Santos defended an increase in the budget for actions to combat poverty.

Elias Sova, Gambos administrator, said that three billion kwanzas were made available to meet the needs of populations in hospitals, schools and electricity supply.

