Eldorado Gold Files Three Separate Technical Reports

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or the "Company") today filed three separate technical reports for its Kisladag, Olympias and Efemcukuru projects (the “Technical Reports”). Further to the Company’s news release dated February 20, 2020 ( Eldorado Announces 15 Year Mine Life at Kisladag; Provides 2020 Guidance and Long-term Outlook ) (“Guidance Release”), these Technical Reports have been prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and may be found on the Company’s website ( www.eldoradogold.com ) or under the Company's SEDAR profile ( www.sedar.com ).



Technical Report, Kisladag Gold Mine, Turkey (the “Kisladag Technical Report”)

The Kisladag Technical Report, with an effective date of January 17, 2020, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Stephen Juras, P. Geo., David Sutherland, P.Eng., Paul Skayman, FAusIMM, Richard Miller, P.Eng., and Sean McKinley, P.Geo., and has been filed to confirm a 15-year mine life based on the completed long-cycle heap leach testwork and the replacement of the tertiary crushing circuit with a high-pressure grinding roll circuit and to confirm the Company’s updated disclosure of mineral reserves contained in its Guidance Release.

Technical Report, Olympias Mine, Greece (the “Olympias Technical Report”)

The Olympias Technical Report, with an effective date of December 31, 2019, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: David Sutherland, P.Eng., Ertan Uludag, P. Geo., Colm Keogh, P. Eng., Paul Skayman, FAusIMM, and Sean McKinley, P.Geo, and has been filed to update certain scientific and technical information regarding the operations at the Olympias Mine.

Technical Report, Efemcukuru Gold Mine, Turkey (the “Efemcukuru Technical Report”)

The Efemcukuru Technical Report, with an effective date of December 31, 2019, was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Ertan Uludag, P. Geo., Imola Gotz, P. Eng., Paul Skayman, FAusIMM, David Sutherland, P.Eng., and Sean McKinley, P.Geo., and has been filed to update certain scientific and technical information regarding the operations at the Efemcukuru Gold Mine.

For further information regarding the results of the Technical Reports, please refer to the Company’s material change report filed under the Company's SEDAR profile ( www.sedar.com ).

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

