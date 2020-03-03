Sourcegraph Secures $23 Million Series B Round for Universal Code Search

/EIN News/ -- David Sacks’ Craft Ventures leads round;

Rapid uptake among developers and marquee customers Uber, Lyft, Yelp, Convoy, SoFi confirm the market need for universal code search

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcegraph , the leader in Universal Code Search, has secured $23 million in Series B funding led by Craft Ventures with participation from earlier investors Redpoint Ventures, Goldcrest Capital and others. Sourcegraph Universal Code Search enables developers to explore and better understand all code, everywhere, faster - improving developer productivity with code navigation and contextual code intelligence. At companies like Uber, over 90% of their developers use Sourcegraph for Universal Code Search every day.

With rapidly growing codebases, proliferating numbers of repositories, multiple languages and file formats, and a wide variety of developer tools, developers need a single place to quickly explore and better understand all code faster.

“With more code, languages, and systems to integrate than ever before, the job of the developer is exponentially more difficult than 5-10-15 years ago,” said Quinn Slack, CEO and co-founder of Sourcegraph. “Universal Code Search is the only solution that lets developers stay on top of this ever-growing complexity by giving them the ability to search, understand and fix problems across the entire codebase.”

Universal Code Search is the one place where developers and DevOps teams go to answer questions about code and systems. It ties together information from many tools, repositories on your code hosts to dependency relationships among your projects and application runtime information.

“Sourcegraph is mission-critical enterprise software for development teams,” said David Sacks, co-founder and general partner at Craft Ventures. “What captured our attention is the bottom-up adoption among developers at major enterprises like Uber, Lyft, Yelp, Convoy and SoFi, where the majority use Sourcegraph for Universal Code Search every day. It’s rare that you see enterprise software with the engagement levels of social networking sites.”

Universal Code Search’s core capabilities include:

Code search : the essential task of all developers to quickly find, understand and change all of the code that they are responsible for -- including the activities of code discovery, code intelligence and code change management.

: the essential task of all developers to quickly find, understand and change all of the code that they are responsible for -- including the activities of code discovery, code intelligence and code change management. Code navigation : guided travel to find specific code via ad-hoc query.

: guided travel to find specific code via ad-hoc query. Code exploration : find both known and unknown code, with code intelligence providing the contextual understanding.

: find both known and unknown code, with code intelligence providing the contextual understanding. Code discovery : navigate, explore and understand the code you are looking for, even if you didn’t know it existed.

: navigate, explore and understand the code you are looking for, even if you didn’t know it existed. Code intelligence : display and share additional contextual information around code.

: display and share additional contextual information around code. Code change management : automate large-scale code changes with campaigns.

To be effective, code search must be universal across six dimensions: all repositories; all programming languages; all code changes (commits, branches and forks); all file formats; all developer tools; and all code hosts and editors.

“I led the Kythe project at Google and saw how much leverage Google developers get from high-quality code search. I joined Sourcegraph because I want this Universal Code Search technology to be available to all developers at all companies,” said Michael Fromberger, software engineer at Sourcegraph.

To learn more, register for the “Sourcegraph Universal Code Search webinar , taking place on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

About Sourcegraph

Sourcegraph Universal Code Search empowers all developers to explore, navigate, and better understand all code, everywhere, faster. Sourcegraph’s mission is to make it easier and faster for developers to work on solving problems. Sourcegraph is built for all companies, from startups needing a solid foundation for growth to enterprises with complex security, scaling, and deployment needs. The all-remote company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and backed by Craft Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Goldcrest Capital – visit sourcegraph.com/jobs for career opportunities. Follow Sourcegraph on Twitter at @srcgraph or visit about.sourcegraph.com .

