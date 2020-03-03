At 12.2% CAGR Growth, Global Medical Transport Services Market to Surpass USD 26,137 Million By 2027

Medical Transport Services Industry

Global Medical Transport Services market is expected to reach a value of around USD 26,137 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.2% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts & Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Medical Transport Services Market By Type (Mobile Treatment Facilities, Medical Products Transport, Incubator Transport, and Patient Transport) and By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Private Paying Customers, and Nursing Care Facilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”. According to the report, the global Medical Transport Services market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 9,187 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 26,137 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.2% between 2019 and 2027.

Medical transport services mean the transporting of patients as well as medical items. These services ensure the safe & timely transfer of medical items and patients from a location to the destination.

Request Free Sample Copy of Medical Transport Services Market Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/medical-transport-services-market-by-type-mobile-treatment-135

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Growing healthcare issues needing medical attention will drive the business growth

The rise in the number of emergency clinics and an increase in the number of patients requiring medical emergency services across the globe will steer the growth of medical transport services over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing requirement of ambulances for the patients belong to different age groups ranging from children to aging patient population will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, an increase in the number of physically disabled patient population bases in the developed countries like the U.S. will further amplify the growth graph of the market over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, a huge demand for enhanced patient care and rapidly improving healthcare amenities will benefit the medical transport services market expansion over the period from 2019 to 2027.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/medical-transport-services-market-by-type-mobile-treatment-135

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Furthermore, modernization of the healthcare transport facilities will prop up the market surge during the forecast timeline. However, the high maintenance cost of transport vehicles along with low investment for medical transport will inhibit the market progression over the 2019-2027 timespan. Nevertheless, the launching of air ambulance services in emerging economies will provide new growth opportunities for the market. In addition to this, the massive awareness pertaining to the use of drones in the healthcare or the medical sector will further boost the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Medical products transport to dominate the type segment by 2027 in terms of value

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is due to a rise in the demand for the transportation of medical items like over the counter drugs, medical equipment, pharmaceutical drugs, and medicines for treating various kinds of diseases.

Browse the full “Medical Transport Services Market By Type (Mobile Treatment Facilities, Medical Products Transport, Incubator Transport, and Patient Transport) and By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Private Paying Customers, and Nursing Care Facilities): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-transport-services-market-by-type-mobile-treatment-135

Hospitals to be the leading end-user segment over the forecast timeline

The segmental growth during the time interval from 2019 to 2027 is due to a high demand for patient transport to hospitals via ambulance during both emergencies as well as non-emergency situations.

North America to contribute a major revenue share of the market during the forecast period

The regional market growth during the forecast period is attributed to the presence of advanced medical facilities aided by technological breakthroughs and government funding of the medical transport services in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, the huge presence of the reputed market players & high adoption, as well as enforcement of medical transport services in the region, will further drive the industry growth in North America.

Furthermore, North America possesses very huge medical transport services network for the hospital use for transporting patients to clinics both in case of emergency and non-emergency, thereby driving the regional market growth.

Some of the key participants in the business include DHL International GmbH, ERS Transition Ltd., Healthcare Transportation, LLC, Piedmont Healthcare, Mobile Care Group Inc., Watts Healthcare Corporation, Crothall Healthcare, MTM Inc., Molina Healthcare, Aramark, MEDSPEED, ATS Healthcare, ProHealth Care, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, and American Medical Response, Inc.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/medical-transport-services-market-by-type-mobile-treatment-135

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the Medical Transport Services market as follows:

Medical Transport Services Market: By Type Analysis

Mobile Treatment Facilities

Medical Products Transport

Incubator Transport

Patient Transport

Medical Transport Services Market: By End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Private Paying Customers

Nursing Care Facilities

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.