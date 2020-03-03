Global’s Partner, World Innovation Technologies, Announces CEO

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) and its new acquisition partner, World Innovation Technologies (“WIT”), are pleased to announce that Mr. Jason LeBlanc, MTrac’s former Chief Compliance Officer, will be named as WIT’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last two years, Mr. LeBlanc has played an integral role in taking the MTrac payment platform to market. In early 2018 he was named as Director of Business Development and was responsible for putting together MTrac’s go to market strategy, assembling the sales and operations teams, and establishing key strategic partnerships in addition to fundraising efforts. As Chief Compliance Officer Mr. LeBlanc lead all government affairs, legislative initiatives and executive relationships with key clients and bank partners. As CEO of WIT Mr. LeBlanc will join a dynamic team of inventors and molecular scientists to build WIT’s business model and launch its suite of patented products and innovative dosing technologies into domestic and global markets.

WIT develops and manufactures all its own products in a cGMP FDA approved pharmaceutical laboratory and a GMP nutraceutical plant located in the state of Florida. The company will brand and distribute its own proprietary products, with options for white label partnerships, and will also focus on growing its manufacturing footprint in multiple states and building its product line through the development of new formulas and the establishment of new partnerships.

The Global team is pleased that Mr. LeBlanc will be heading up the WIT vertical, and the board is optimistic about the potential value that this new acquisition may generate for Global shareholders. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead a company that is well-positioned for growth in the wellness and nutraceuticals industries, as part of Global’s ongoing initiative to diversify its business verticals and build new revenue streams,” said Mr. LeBlanc. The companies’ partnership and agreement to name WIT’s new leader are clear indications of the synergy between the two organizations and that their growth objectives are mutually aligned.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging technologies specific to a variety of industry verticals ranging from Branding and Marketing, Fintech, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, High-Risk, Nutraceuticals, and more. We focus and leverage our team’s diverse experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position the companies we engage with for rapid growth and a structure to enhance profitability potential. We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations while providing our partners with the infrastructure and vision necessary to evolve into the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Formerly, Global Payout Inc. (GOHE): From 2014-2019 Global was focused on the payments and financial industry sectors with an emphasis in high-risk.

