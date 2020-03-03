RightHand Robotics Continues Global Expansion in Europe

Robotics automation veteran Jon Schechter assumes Head of Europe role in new German office

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, is pleased to announce the company’s global expansion in Europe with the establishment of a sales and business development office in Frankfurt, Germany. With multiple customers and partners based in Europe, RHR’s German operation will strengthen the company’s business and enable them to further expand their presence as the market grows and their customer base deepens in the region.



With broad experience in next-generation fulfillment solutions, Jon Schechter has been named to lead RHR’s German office, serving as Head of Europe. Schechter spent 10 years designing robotic fulfillment centers for e-commerce and retail distribution as part of Kiva Systems and Amazon Robotics. His experience with these companies includes the largest swarm deployment in the industry, comprising 1,700 robots and robotic elevators, for which he shares patents.

“RightHand has been assessing market opportunities and meeting with prospects and potential partners in Europe for several years now,” stated Schechter. “Many European firms already manage their inventory using tote systems that are ready to automate with RightPick, our piece-picking solution. We are very excited to officially expand our operations to better support our current customers and partners there, and I welcome any additional prospects to reach out to me directly.”

Logistics robot integration and supply chain industry expert Manfred Preiss with more than 30 years experience added, “Robotic piece-picking will have a tremendous impact in warehouses across Europe and I’m thrilled to see RightHand Robotics, as a leader in this space, getting traction in Europe. Their impressive automation solution gives retailers of all types a clear advantage implementing modern order fulfillment strategies to address shifts in consumer behavior, such as rapid growth in mobile commerce and expectations around same day delivery for the widest assortment of products.”

“Jon’s experience at Amazon gives him a unique advantage in developing sales and partnership opportunities for the company,” said Larry Chin, Head of Sales of RightHand Robotics. “With his business skills, many retail and e-commerce doors will open for RightHand, which will help firmly establish ourselves, our brand and our product. I’m looking forward to working alongside Jon to drive sales in Europe and further strengthen our foothold.”

Schechter holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The announcement is made in conjunction with MODEX 2020 , taking place March 9-12 in Atlanta, Georgia, where RHR will be demonstrating its RightPick solution at booth #9826 in the “Fulfillment and Delivery Solutions” hall. RHR will also be at LogiMAT 2020 , taking place March 10-12 in Stuttgart, Germany, exhibiting by the east entrance in Stand EO45. To schedule a time to meet at either show, visit RHR’s events page , or email info@righthandrobotics.com .

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. The software-driven, hardware-enabled modular solution is capable of adapting to any picking situation, bringing reliability to order fulfillment in growing industries such as electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and more. RHR was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in the U.S. near Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact details:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for RightHand Robotics

media@righthandrobotics.com

+1-978-750-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79f7bc19-bfad-46d8-ad27-06e3b9c6a46a

RightHand Robotics' Head of Europe With broad experience in next-generation fulfillment solutions, Jon Schechter has been named to lead RHR’s German office, serving as Head of Europe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.