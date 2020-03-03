Intellijoint Surgical launches new smart navigation solution for total knee replacements - Intellijoint KNEE

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, ON, Canada, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellijoint Surgical®, a medical technology leader in smart navigation for total joint replacements, releases its second application, Intellijoint KNEE™. Intellijoint KNEE is a quick and easy-to-use, surgeon-controlled navigation solution that provides real-time positional measurements of the cutting guides during total knee arthroplasty (TKA). This helps orthopaedic surgeons achieve optimal knee alignment for every patient.

“Intellijoint KNEE allows me to easily integrate navigation into my total knee arthroplasty cases and delivers confidence that my distal femoral and proximal tibial cuts are done accurately. This sets my implant specific cuts up for success,” explains Sebastian Rodriguez, MD, Humber River Hospital, Toronto, Canada. “As an original Intellijoint HIP user adopting Intellijoint KNEE, I can now offer all my patients the assurance that navigation helped accurately restore their mobility.”

Designed to deliver highly accurate measurements and a seamless user experience, Intellijoint KNEE provides quantitative measurements of varus/valgus, flexion and slope angles, as well as resection depth. This helps surgeons accurately align their cutting guides in the sagittal and coronal planes. Intellijoint KNEE is an imageless, open platform system that allows surgeons to use any implant vendor of their choosing. It supports a femur- or tibia-first workflow and has no learning curve for registration with minimal time use. Accuracy data indicates that varus/valgus angular measurements are accurate to within less than two degrees, femoral flexion and tibial slope angular measurements are accurate to within less than one degree, and resection depth measurements are accurate to within two millimeters.

“Our company was created in 2010 out of a need for more accurate, accessible navigation for total hip replacements,” commented Armen Bakirtzian, CEO & Co-founder, Intellijoint Surgical. “Since releasing our flagship product - Intellijoint HIP® - in 2016 and completing over 15,000 total hip replacements, we heard from our customers the desire for the same user experience with knee navigation. We are pleased to respond to the market requests through the release of Intellijoint KNEE using the same design principles: fast, easy and affordable.”

Intellijoint KNEE received Health Canada approval in June 2019 and FDA clearance in October 2019. It is delivered using the Intellijoint Navigation System, mini-optical camera, and a single tray of instruments. This maintains a minimal OR footprint and enables a simple upgrade process for existing Intellijoint HIP users.

Intellijoint KNEE is available for purchase now with its first showcase and hands on demonstrations at AAOS 2020 - Booth #3263.

For more information, please visit: intellijointsurgical.com/knee

About Intellijoint Surgical

Intellijoint Surgical® develops and commercializes surgical navigation solutions for total joint replacements. It is committed to improving patients’ lives by providing every surgeon with effective, easy-to-use technology. Intellijoint’s technology has been used in over 15,000 total joint replacement procedures by top orthopaedic institutions globally.

Attachments

Rebecca MacIntyre Intellijoint Surgical 6478616800 r.macintyre@intellijointsurgical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.