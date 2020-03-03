New Quest KACE Cloud MDM Simplifies Mobile Endpoint Management and Minimizes Fraudulent Access

New location tracking capabilities mitigate risks of company data being unwillingly exposed; lowers annual costs associated with replacing lost or stolen mobile devices

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced new feature updates for KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager (MDM). The newest release of the SaaS offering further simplifies mobile device endpoint management and configuration and empowers IT teams to easily protect its investment in mobile devices across the organization. KACE Cloud MDM now features new location tracking capabilities that make it simple to track any lost or stolen device, increasing the odds of fast recovery and minimizing unwanted fraudulent access.



“As more and more employees continue to bring their personal devices to work, the attack surface for threats to exploit vulnerabilities in mobile devices will only continue to grow,” said Jody Evans, Product Manager, KACE Cloud MDM. “That’s why gaining visibility over all the mobile devices that interact with your business network through MDM is so crucial, especially as cybercriminals increasingly target human vulnerabilities.”

Alongside the growing number of diverse network-connected devices that IT administrators must manage and secure, the threat of ransomware and cyberattacks have relentlessly increased, which makes securing growing mobile endpoints a necessity. New location tracking features now included in KACE Cloud MDM empower IT administrators to easily monitor and maintain mobile device inventory across the business, collect real-time location information from each business user, enable or disable a device, set compliance parameters, link or display the company’s data privacy policy, and provide a complete location history of all devices.

Additional features/user benefits now available with the newest release of KACE Cloud MDM include:

New “Kiosk Mode” for Android devices allows administrators to lock down a device and limit activity to a specific application or task

New “Disallowed Apps” feature brings blacklisting parity to the Android platform by providing administrators the ability to allow specific apps to be blocked on Android devices

New “FileVault Encryption Support” enables admins to easily manage macOS systems with the ability to include MDM inventory within the FileVault recovery keys that were created during the disk encryption setup process for secure inventory.

New “DEP Multi-Server Capabilities” supports multiple DEP accounts within a customer’s MDM tenant. A default DEP profile can then be set for each device type that were applied within Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

About Quest

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly-changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

