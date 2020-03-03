Grange Insurance Association Selects Roost® Home Telematics

Smart sensor deployment to mitigate water leak claims and build digital engagement in the Boise, Idaho and Treasure Valley areas

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced it has partnered with Grange Insurance Association. In an agreement intended to mitigate water leak claims costs and enable digital engagement with home policyholders, Grange Insurance Association will offer free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors to select policyholders throughout Idaho.



Qualifying policyholders will be offered the award-winning Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors in order to help reduce water leak claims by providing early warning notifications. Policyholders will be able to access enhanced Roost services such as severe weather alerts from IBM/The Weather Company and home service pro access from HomeAdvisor via the GIA Home Alert app.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Roost to provide our qualifying Idaho policyholders with their innovative smart water leak and freeze detectors,” said Doug Wertman, VP of Underwriting and Product Development of Grange Insurance Association. “Providing real value to our policyholders is a top priority, so working with Roost is a great fit for us.”

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors are designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Each detector can be easily located in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as under kitchen sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the GIA – Home Alert app to help minimize water damage and loss.

“We are very pleased to be working with Grange Insurance Association to deliver smart sensors to their policyholders,” said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and Co-Founder. “We are looking forward to seeing the Roost solution help mitigate Grange Insurance Association’s water leak claim costs and improve customer retention.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are helping to change the way insurers engage with their policyholders and mitigate water claims.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting traditional property Insurance through a “Property Telematics” suite of solutions. Roost’s cloud connected platform utilizes the appropriate wireless technology to enable affordable smart data sensors to alert for water leaks, freezing temperatures, humidity, smoke alarms, and motion which provide peace-of-mind confidence to property owners and rich data to insurers.

Roost’s primary go-to-market approach is through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (Fire and Water perils costing $33B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, white-label digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost has captured over 4 billion data points from their deployed systems in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

About Grange Insurance Association:

From modest beginnings, Grange Insurance Association has grown into a regional mutual insurance company serving the needs of farming families, “Main Street” communities, and urban and suburban markets. We have agents serving California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. Our agents live in and know the communities they serve, so you can be sure that you’ll receive personalized attention. Our service is backed by more than a century of knowledge and experience, delivered by people who care. For more information, please visit www.grange.com .

