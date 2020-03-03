II-VI Incorporated Introduces 400G CFP2-DCO Pluggable Transceivers for High-Speed Backbone Networks and Datacenter Interconnects

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leader in coherent optics, today announced the introduction of the 400G CFP2-DCO, its first module to support high-performance 400 Gbps coherent transmission in a pluggable form factor for high-speed optical backbone networks and datacenter interconnects.



The rapid growth in transmission capacity requirements in optical backbone networks and between hyperscale datacenters is driving the demand for next-generation transmission platforms that can scale more economically, with increasing power efficiency, and in smaller form factors. II-VI’s 400G CFP2-DCO is based on the latest generation of 7 nm CMOS DSP technology that achieves the state of the art in power consumption efficiency, in a small pluggable form factor, which enables a pay-as-you-grow deployment model for line-side interfaces. Each module can transport up to 400 Gbps of data over a single wavelength using 64 GBaud 16QAM modulation and can be tuned to 64 wavelength channels on a 75 GHz grid, enabling a total transmission capacity of up to 25.6 Tbps over a single fiber.

“This 400G coherent optics module leverages our mature integrated tunable transceiver assembly, or ITTRA, coherent optics platform, which has been shipping for over a year,” said Matthias Berger, Vice President, Coherent Optics Business Unit. “Our ITTRA is the key reason we expect to become the first in the industry to reach volume manufacturing with such a product, and that’s quite exciting.”

For longhaul applications, the module supports 200 Gbps transmission employing 64 GBaud QPSK modulation, which enables significantly longer reach than existing 200G CFP2-DCO modules that use 32 GBaud 16QAM modulation. For networks requiring channels on a 50 GHz grid, a 200 Gbps mode using 41 GBaud 16QAM modulation with enhanced OSNR performance is available. The module can multiplex up to four 100G client signals and supports a mix of IEEE 100G Ethernet and ITU-T Optical Transport Network OTU4 or OTUC (FlexO) host side interfaces. In addition, IEEE 200G Ethernet, 400G Ethernet, as well as ITU-T OTUC2, OTUC3, and OTUC4 host side interfaces are supported.

The 400G CFP2-DCO is available for sampling and will be generally available in the second half of calendar year 2020.

II-VI at OFC 2020, March 10-12, Booth #3214

II-VI will showcase at OFC 2020 new products that make possible the 5G optical access and transport infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters, and LiDAR. These innovations enable communications networks to instantly ferry information across large distances and allow hyperscale datacenters to rapidly compile and analyze massive amounts of data. These capabilities will help bring to market new high-bandwidth and low-latency applications such as autonomous driving, telemedicine, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, transforming a broad range of industries as well as our daily lives.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



