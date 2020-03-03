Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Will Reach USD 48.95 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

4D Printing in Healthcare Market

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 48.95 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors report “4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, and Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-specific Implants) & end-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Other End-Users): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market in 2019 was approximately USD 11.89 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 48.95 Billion by 2026.

4D printing is a groundbreaking method of manufacturing customized digital materials using a programmable substratum. Use internal or external stimulation such as temperature changes or liquid immersion under heat, electrical current, UV light, or other energy sources, it helps alter the structure and form of material objects over time.4D printing is anticipated to revolutionize the growing industry with its shape-changing processes on a global scale since the technique provides advantages of reducing material use and energy waste.

Much of the global growth in 4D printing is due to its growing use in the healthcare market. These 4D simulations could be conveniently adapted to the anatomy of the case, thereby giving room for more efficient and effective patient care. 4D engineering has shown the ability to create smart clinical models that will all change the medical industry. Therefore, 4D printing is projected to accelerate the growth of the medical industry during the evaluation era. 4D printing has a wide array of uses in the medical sector. Another such practice is guided drug distribution, in which medicine is administered to certain specified human body sites.4D printing machines are capable of carrying and delivering pharmaceutical drugs to a targeted location as their setting detects the appropriate signals.

The market for 4D Printing in Healthcare is divided into component, technology, application, end-user, and region. The component segment is classified into equipment, and software & services. The Software & Services segment is expected to dominate the market by 2026 and to record the highest growth over the forecast period. Technology has numerous uses in additive manufacturing. 3D printing technology is used to create, build and construct the necessary space models for healthcare. Also, the code inspects templates to ensure the correct requirements are met. The software development system plans STL and SLC data in order to develop a product design. The 4D printing system should be assisted by the software needed for 4D printing. Nevertheless, work on 4D printing technologies is limited, as 4D printing technology is still in its infancy.

The technology segment is classified into Stereolithography, FDM, PolyJet, and SLS. The FDM category is expected to reflect the biggest share of 4D printing in the healthcare market in 2026. Nevertheless, the PolyJet segment is expected to report the highest growth over the forecast period. Such technology allows for the creation of complex forms with precise details and delicate features. It provides items with an array of colors and fabrics in a single model. The application segment is classified into medical models, surgical guides and patient-specific implants. The end-user segment is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end-users.

Geographically the market is segmented into the regions that comprise the current and forecast market demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further split into major countries. North America is expected to be the main global 4D health-care printing industry in 2026. This can be attributed primarily to continuing technological advances, increased demand for organ transplantation, attempts to study and improve 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector and the availability of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Some of the players included in 4D Printing in Healthcare market are The SSI Groups Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor Inc., IBM Corporation, Genpact Limited, GE Healthcare, eClinicalWorks LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Cerner Corporation, CareCloud Corporation, Avaya Inc., Athena health Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Accenture plc. amongst others.

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Component Segment Analysis

Equipment

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Programmable Materials

Shape-memory Materials

Hydrogels

Living cells

Software & Services

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Technology Segment Analysis

FDM

PolyJet

Stereolithography

SLS

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-specific Implants

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other end-users

