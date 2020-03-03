Global E-Paper Display Market Projected to Reach USD 11,400 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

E-Paper Display Market

Global e-paper display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% and is anticipated to reach around USD 11,400 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “E-Paper Display Market By Product (Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, and Others), and By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Retail, Institutional, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

According to the research report, global e-paper display market in 2019 is approximately USD 2,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% and is anticipated to reach around USD 11,400 Million by 2026.

EPD is a special showcase type that doesn't expect power to help the projected image. Like genuine paper, electronic paper isn't reliant on backdrop illumination and the anticipated picture is indistinguishable from ink on paper. Energy utilization for E-Paper shows is less than other presentation modules since the picture possibly requires reviving when a substance changes. E-Paper show is utilized for electronic valuing marks in retail shops, advanced shows, transport or cable car stops, adaptable showcase cards, and so on.

E-Paper display is made of electronic ink. Electronic ink is a material that is changed into a film for electronic presentation integration. Electronic ink is comprised of an enormous number of microcapsules. Each microcapsule comprises of decidedly and adversely charged particles, these particles are suspended in a reasonable liquid. At the point when a negative field is applied an emphatically charged white particles move to top causing the spot to seem white. Simultaneously, when a positive field is applied contrarily charged dark particles move to the top and that spot seems dark. This example of pixels can be constrained by utilizing a showcase driver. Electronic ink makes it simpler to show most surfaces to carry data into our general surroundings from conventional gadgets.

In recent years developing countries have adopted the new technologies significantly. The essential factor for driving market development is the ascent in the number of electronic readers and the improvement of display gadgets in electronics. An extra advantage of low power utilization of e-paper display is a key factor in impelling the development of the e-paper display industry. In recent years, the utilization of progressing data devices has expanded significantly. In addition, developing the retail area is making open doors for e-paper display in applications, for example, customer gadgets cost marking, electronic announcements, advanced mobile phones, and so forth. The utilization of e-paper display to offer paper-like visuals has been a significant factor in driving the development of the market. The high assembling cost of e-paper display has been a growth hampering element of the e-paper display industry. Also, the e-paper displays must be coordinated with different frameworks this builds the general expense of the e-paper display framework.

In addition, the absence of a range of color pallets alongside restricted video output is probably going to obstruct market development. Expanding interests in innovations by breaking down patterns in electronics to grow newly adaptable, and large format displays. In addition, developing ecological mindfulness has affected the purchaser to take activities to lessen paper utilization. This thusly is foreseen to put e-paper display as a substitute for paper. Low power utilization is seen in e-paper display which is foreseen to make open doors for solar oriented controlled e-paper display lessening light contamination and empower green versatility.

E-paper display is bifurcated on the basis of product and end-user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into electronic shelf labels, e-readers, auxiliary displays, and others. The e-readers type is accounted for the market share of 40% in 2019. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, institutional, media and entertainment, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, retail, and others. The institutional application has dominated the market share with around 35% in 2019.

Geographically market is categorized as Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC, and the MEA regions. In terms of revenue, North America is projected to rule the world market with around 40% market share. The adoption rate of advanced technology in North America is very high hence, North America has a major market share for the e-paper display market.

Some of the major players operating in the e-paper display are Samsung, LG Electronics, Mpicosys, Plastic Logic, Pervasive Displays, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, E ink Holdings, Inkcase, Epson Electronics America, Inc, and Clearink Display.

This report segments the e-paper display market as follows:

Global E-Paper Display Market: Product Segment Analysis

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

Global E-Paper Display Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Institutional

Media and Entertainment

Others

