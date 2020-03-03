Surgical Tumor Ablation Market to be Worth Around 2,256 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Surgical Tumor Ablation Market

Global Surgical Tumor Ablation Market expected to generate around USD 2,256 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Surgical Tumor Ablation Market by Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, and Others) and by Application (Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global surgical tumor ablation market was approximately USD 1,044 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 2,256 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Tumor ablation is referred to as a minimally-invasive technique for the treatment or destruction of cancer cells. Certain probes like needles are used to freeze or burn cancerous cells without conventional surgical treatment. Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is creating the demand for an efficient and effective treatment that can improve patient health at a relatively lower time, with minimal invasion and pain and at affordable costs. This is the primary growth driver of the global surgical tumor ablation market. Other prominent factors boosting the surgical tumor ablation market growth are the rising awareness about the advantages of tumor ablation over conventional treatment methods and growing investments made in tumor ablation techniques worldwide. Furthermore, technological advancements related to the thermal ablation technique are also expected to fuel the surgical tumor ablation market growth in the upcoming years. However, the change in government reforms may hinder the global surgical tumor ablation market growth in the years ahead.

The global surgical tumor ablation market is fragmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market includes cryoablation, microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, and others. By technology, the microwave ablation segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the future, due to product-related technological advancements and benefits like consistency in high temperature, lower procedural pain, larger tumor ablation volume, and optimal heating of the cystic mass.

By application, the global surgical tumor ablation market is categorized into lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, and others. The liver cancer segment is estimated to hold a notable market share in the future, whereas the lung cancer segment is expected to show a high CAGR over the forecast time period. According to the American Cancer Society Liver, cancer is one of the most common diseases in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa than in the U.S. More than 700,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer annually across the globe. Liver cancer is a major root of cancer deaths globally, accounting for more than 600,000 deaths every year.

The North American surgical tumor ablation market is anticipated to continue its regional dominance over the forecast timeframe as well. This can be attributed to Well-planned and implemented healthcare reforms, high adoption of advance therapeutic procedure, increasing prevalence of cancer, and high purchasing power of the regional population. The Asia Pacific surgical tumor ablation market is proposed to register the highest growth rate over the projected timeframe, owing to the increasing cancer prevalence, rising disposable income of the regional population, and a growing number of government initiative with favorable reimbursement policies.

Some key players of the global surgical tumor ablation market are Galil Medical, Misonix, HealthTronics, AngioDynamics, Covidien, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, SonaCare Medical, EDAP TMS, and NeuWave Medical.

This report segments the global surgical tumor ablation market into:

Global Surgical Tumor Ablation Market: Technology Analysis

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Others

Global Surgical Tumor Ablation Market: Application Analysis

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Global Surgical Tumor Ablation Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

