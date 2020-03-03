Uruguay reiterates cooperation with Angola

Montevideo, ANGOLA, March 3 - The deputy foreign minister of Uruguay, Carolina Ache, reiterated her country's desire to strengthen cooperation with Angola, within the framework of bilateral relations between both states.,

Carolina Ache, who was speaking at a meeting with the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, said that one of the priorities of Uruguay's government is to strengthen cooperation with Africa, deeming Angola being an important partner.

However, on the occasion, minister Manuel Augusto reaffirmed Angola's willingness to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations, with a greater impact on the economic sector.

After the meeting, Manuel Augusto represented the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at the inauguration of the new President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou.

Angola and Uruguay established diplomatic relations on 26 March 1988. Since then, bilateral relations have been going through different stages, fundamentally, in the politico-diplomatic context and in the framework of South-South Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Uruguay is one of the most economically developed countries in South America, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated at around 56.16 billion US dollars.

