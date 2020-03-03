Industrial Floor Coatings Market to be Worth Around USD 8 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market expected to generate around USD 8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2025

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market expected to generate around USD 8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2025” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Industrial Floor Coatings Market By Product (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy Cementitious, and Methyl Methacrylate), By Component (Single, Double, Three, and Four), By Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo), and By Application (Manufacturing, Food Processing, Aviation & Transportation, and Warehousing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global industrial floor coatings market was approximately USD 5.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Industrial floor coatings improve the performance of floors in commercial and industrial facilities by increasing the stability of concrete and various other flooring materials. Floor coatings are strong, protective layers that are used in various applications, where heavy surface wear or corrosion is likely to occur. The applications of industrial floor coatings include warehouses, manufacturing floors, and chemical plants. Floor coatings are also used to brighten or define facilities, route traffic, mark traffic aisles, and cover stained concrete. These factors are expected to drive the global industrial floor coatings market growth over the forecast time period. Moreover, the expansion of industrial activities and positive economic conditions are predicted to further the industrial flooring market globally in the upcoming years. The advantages associated with industrial floor coatings include ease of maintenance and easy movability, which ensures great finishing and helps in attracting customers. However, the lack of awareness among the end-users regarding industrial floor coatings may hamper this market.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/industrial-floor-coatings-market

Based on product, the industrial floor coatings market includes polyaspartic, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, methyl methacrylate, and epoxy cementitious. The epoxy segment contributed a major revenue share in 2018, due to the increasing epoxy need, particularly from the manufacturing sector owing to its high mechanical strength and excellent adhesion.

By component, the market includes four, three, two, and single components. The four component segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe, owing to the rising adoption of self-leveling epoxy coverings due to their smooth finish, low maintenance, and non-porous properties.

On the basis of flooring material, the industrial flooring coatings market includes concrete, mortar, and terrazzo. The concrete segment has gained popularity in recent years, due to its various benefits like resistance from wear and tear that is a result of the movement of heavy equipment and machinery.

The application segment comprises food processing, aviation and transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing. The manufacturing sector held a significant market share in 2018, due to the rising consumer demand for floor coating products.

Browse TOC of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/industrial-floor-coatings-market

North America contributed a substantial revenue share to the global industrial floor coatings market in 2018, due to rising construction activities in the region that uses industrial floor coatings. Moreover, technological advancements in the manufacturing sector due to increased automation for material movement and good transportation are expected to further drive this regional market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific industrial floor coatings market is predicted to show the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing infrastructure coupled with rising construction activities across the region.

Some key players operating in the global industrial floor coatings market are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Kansai Paints, Maris Polymers, Axalta, 3M, Roto Polymers, Nora System, Tambour, and Florock Polymer.

This report segments the global industrial floor coatings market into:

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Product Analysis

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy Cementitious

Methyl Methacrylate

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Component Analysis

Single Component

Double Component

Three Component

Four Component

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Flooring Material Analysis

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Application Analysis

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Aviation and Transportation

Warehousing

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Chemical & Materials Market Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/chemical-materials/

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.