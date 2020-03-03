Polypropylene Fiber Market to be Worth USD 14.47 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market Research

Polypropylene Fiber Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Polypropylene Fiber Market Report by End-Use Industry (Geotextile, Hygiene products, Construction, Pharmaceutical, Electrical and electronics, and Automotive), by Form (Polypropylene staple fibers, Continuous fiber,) and by Process (Spun bonded, Spun melt, Wet lay, Dry lay, and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2026: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.”According to the report, the polypropylene fiber market accounted for USD 9.64 Billion and is expected to reach USD 14.47 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.21% between 2019 and 2026.

Polypropylene fiber is acknowledged as one of the swiftly growing synthetic fibers among the one's available today. A significant rise in the demand for non-woven fabrics has been observed over the recent years, which is expected to bolster the growth of the polypropylene fiber market during the forecast period. The polypropylene fibers offer several advantages. For example, it can be used to make a number of hygiene-centric products, and it is a lightweight fiber that does not absorb any moisture. Furthermore, the polypropylene fiber is known to be chemically inert to various types of acids and alkalis. Due to the lower thermal conductivity and better insulation provided by the polyethylene fiber offers, it is often used as a fabric to make thermal wear. Hygiene-centric products also provide a key application industry for the polypropylene fibers, which is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the polypropylene fiber market in the forecast timeframe.

One of the major factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the polypropylene fiber market is its economic viability in comparison with the conventional fibers that are used in the manufacturing of products such as carpets. Its usage has resulted in bringing the value of products to about half of its cost. The development of major end-use industries like geotextiles, disposable hygiene products etc. is anticipated to further boost the growth of the polypropylene fiber market in the forecast time period.

One of the main factors that are anticipated to obstruct the progression of the polypropylene fiber market is the low melting temperature of polypropylene fiber, which prevents it from being used in a variety of industries such as the apparel industry, and other household textiles industry; unlike cotton, nylon and other fibers. Owing to this, the usage of polypropylene fiber is becoming quite limited for several industrial applications.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the polypropylene fiber market has been segmented into geotextile, hygiene products, construction, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronics, and automotive. Domestic use held one of the largest market share segments in 2018 due to its widespread usage in products such as tablecloth, furniture, and carpets etc. The construction segment witnessed an appreciable market share of the global polypropylene fiber market in 2018. The product is increasingly being used as a concrete fiber owing to its high chemical resistance and superior performance. Polypropylene fiber helps in decreasing the cracks that get developed in the concrete surface and supports the strength of the structure. The rising investment for the development in the construction industry is expected to fuel the growth of the polypropylene fiber market over the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of form, the polypropylene fiber market has been segmented into polypropylene staple fibers and continuous fibers. The staple form of polypropylene fibers has low thickness than the continuous fibers and is generally cut into short lengths to simplify its end-usage. They are commonly used in the non-woven fabric industries owing to their superior properties. Also, they are used as concrete fibers for several applications like building restoration, pools, precast units, driveways, floor slabs, etc. The continuous growth witnessed in the global construction industry, along with an increasing population in the developing countries is anticipated to propel the demand for polypropylene staple fibers in the market in the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of process, the polypropylene fiber market has been segmented into spun-bonded, spun melt, wet lay, dry lay, and others. Spun bond fibers are made from thermoplastics which are placed to the web onto a conveyor belt and consequently joined together. The development of the non-woven category is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast years; of which spun-bond technology spunlaid or spun bond is by far expected to be one of the most dominant processes for manufacturing medical nonwovens, accounting for about 70% of all medical nonwoven products.

Some of the key players operating in the global polypropylene fiber market include Ultramet, Reade International Corp., Erg Dry lay Corporation, SELEE Corporation, Foamtech Global Co, Cymat, Shanxi Putai Geotextile Foam Manufacturing, IWE Greifswald, Spectra-Mat Inc., Aluntam Corp, among others. Industry players are mostly focusing on research and development activities and collaboration strategies.

This report segments the global polypropylene fiber market as follows:

Global Polypropylene Fiber Market: End Use Industry Type Analysis

Geotextile

Hygiene products

Spun melt

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and electronics

Automotive

Global Polypropylene Fiber Market: Form Analysis

Polypropylene staple fibres

Continuous fibre

Global Polypropylene Fiber Market: Process Segment Analysis

Spun bonded

Spun melt

Wet lay

Dry lay

Others

Global Polypropylene Fiber Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

