Bridgestone Earns Top Spot on 2020 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

Tokyo (March 3, 2020) -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) has been named to the prominent 2020 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. Bridgestone earned the highest rating in supply chain engagement on climate issues.

Bridgestone received a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) of "A" from CDP as a result of the company's reduction of CO 2 emissions throughout all areas of its products' lifecycles--from raw material procurement to manufacturing, distribution, use, and disposal or recycling. Among its achievements, Bridgestone has introduced its Global Sustainable Procurement Policy to 98 percent of its Tier 1 major suppliers, with the majority of those vendors in the process of completing third-party assessments, and has reported in 2018 to have reached 95 percent of its 2020 global goal to reduce the emissions footprint from the use of its tires.

CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, supports thousands of companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security, and deforestation. Each year, CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies and cities based on their journey through disclosure and towards environmental leadership.

Bridgestone's environmental sustainability priorities are driven by its Our Way to Serve corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment aimed at improving the way people move, live, work and play. Our Way to Serve was born out of the company's longstanding philosophy of Serving Society with Superior Quality and its belief that the best businesses not only perform for stakeholders but contribute to a better world for future generations.