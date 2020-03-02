Brompton Oil Split Corp. Announces Class A Share Pro-Rata Redemption

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: OSP, OSP.PR.A) Brompton Oil Split Corp. (the “Fund”) announces a pro-rata redemption of class A shares will be required (the “Class A Shares”) to maintain an equal number of preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) and Class A Shares outstanding. In connection with the extension of the Fund’s term for an additional three years, holders of both Class A Shares and Preferred Shares had a special retraction right. Preferred shareholders retracted 2,416,132 more shares than Class A shareholders. As a result, unless Preferred Shares are withdrawn from the retraction, the Fund will be required to redeem 2,416,132 Class A Shares on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the Fund’s constating documents which is a reduction of approximately 75.269% of each Class A shareholders’ holdings. Each Class A shareholder of record on March 31, 2020 will receive a redemption price equal to the greater of: (i) the net asset value per unit (each unit consisting of 1 Class A Share and 1 Preferred Share) minus the sum of $10.00 plus any accrued and unpaid distributions on a Preferred Share, and (ii) nil. The redemption payment will be made on or before April 15, 2020.



The Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers, primarily focused on those with significant exposure to oil.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



