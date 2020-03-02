Sue Barsamian Joins Segment's Board of Directors

Barsamian to advise Segment as the company continues to grow and expand into the enterprise market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the world’s leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Sue Barsamian to its Board of Directors. As the newest member of Segment’s board, Barsamian will advise on strategy and the scaling of Segment’s operating model and go-to-market engine as well as establish the appropriate governance foundation as the company continues to expand into the enterprise market.



Barsamian joins with a strong technical background and domain expertise in enterprise software, software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology, and cybersecurity. She has broad experience working with early-stage and Fortune 50 organizations, leading sales, marketing, product, R&D and business operations. Barsamian currently serves as a board member at notable companies including Box, Xactly Corporation, and Gainsight.

Prior to joining Segment’s Board of Directors, she spent a decade at Hewlett Packard across a range of executive roles, including Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for HPE Software. Earlier in her career, Barsamian was Vice President of Global Go-to-Market (GTM) for Mercury Interactive, SVP Marketing for Critical Path and held leadership roles at Verity.

“Segment’s value proposition for customers is unique, exciting and timely,” said Barsamian. “A single platform for customer data that can address data integrity, privacy, and real-time personalization brings huge value to customers, especially in the enterprise. The market opportunity for Segment is tremendous.”

As the marketing technology landscape continues to evolve and expand, enterprises need to build the customer data technology stack that matches the reality of today’s multi-channel, digital era. Data portability is key, and businesses need flexibility and freedom of choice to use whatever tools and platforms best fit their needs, rather than be forced into vendor lock-in. Segment’s Customer Data Platform solves this problem by integrating with a large ecosystem of best in breed tools to provide personalized customer experiences while still honoring data privacy.

“The breadth of Sue’s experience across the enterprise is second to none,” said Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO of Segment. “We look forward to her expert guidance in helping us scale our operations and strengthen our go-to-market efforts in the enterprise.”

Segment’s Board of Directors now consists of: Peter Reinhardt (CEO and co-founder), Calvin French-Owen (CTO and co-founder), Ilya Volodarsky (President and co-founder), Kimberly Hammonds (Independent), Sue Barsamian (Independent), Vas Natarajan (Partner, Accel), and Ali Rowghani (CEO, Y Combinator Continuity).

This announcement comes at a time of strong growth for Segment. In 2019, the company closed on its Series D of $175M and reached over 550 employees company-wide. It also expanded in the US and EMEA, including a new office in Denver, which serves as a hub for the Customer Success organization, as well as its first office in London. More recently, Segment brought together over 200 companies to form the Platform of Independents , encouraging businesses to look beyond CRM suites to build customer technology stacks that are unique to their needs, versus a one-size-fits-all approach.

In addition to Barsamian’s current board roles, she is also committed to promoting STEM and diversity programs, and served as the Chairman of the Board for the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees for Kansas State University and was inducted into the KSU College of Engineering Hall of Fame.

About Segment

Segment is the world’s leading Customer Data Platform (CDP). Our platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

press@segment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.