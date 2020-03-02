Lemrey “Al” Carter, MS, PharmD, RPh, Named New Executive Director/Secretary of NABP

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) Executive Committee is pleased to announce that Lemrey “Al” Carter, MS, PharmD, RPh, will become the Association’s executive director/secretary effective May 16, 2020, during the Association’s 116th Annual Meeting. He will succeed Carmen A. Catizone, MS, RPh, DPh, the fourth NABP executive director, who is retiring from NABP in December 2020 after serving the Association for 35 years.

Prior to joining NABP, Dr Carter served as the divisional vice president of pharmacy operations and professional affairs for Walgreens. In this position, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations and pharmacy regulatory oversight of more than 9,200 pharmacies in the United States as well as oversight, management, and execution of all commercial, Medicare Parts B and D, and state Medicaid plans. In addition, Dr Carter is serving his second term as a member of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Professional Regulation – State Board of Pharmacy.

“NABP is excited to welcome Dr Carter as the next executive director/secretary,” says NABP Chairperson Susan Ksiazek, RPh, DPh. “His commitment to community, excellence, and innovation will foster responsible stewardship of the Association’s resources. Dr Carter will lead with passion and integrity as he serves NABP’s membership and works tirelessly to support our shared mission of protecting public health.”

"I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead NABP and will continue to be an unyielding advocate for the protection of public health while preserving the long-standing success of NABP," says Carter.

Reporting to the NABP Executive Committee, Dr Carter’s responsibilities as executive director/secretary will include leadership of the Association, budget oversight and development, and strategic planning and analysis. In addition, he will collaborate with professional organizations and stakeholders at the state and federal levels to advance public health protection.

In addition to serving on the Illinois State Board of Pharmacy, Dr Carter was appointed by the Illinois House of Representatives to serve two terms on the Illinois Collaborative Pharmaceutical Task Force. He is a member of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Council of Deans Task Force on Community-Based Pharmacy Practice and has served on numerous task forces and committees for pharmacy organizations, including NABP. Dr Carter earned his master of science degree from the University of Florida and his doctor of pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana, College of Pharmacy.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

Larissa Doucette National Association of Boards of Pharmacy 847/391-4405 help@nabp.pharmacy



