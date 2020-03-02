Epiq Issues Statement on Unauthorized System Activity

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today issued the following statement:



On February 29, we detected unauthorized activity on our systems, which has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. As part of our comprehensive response plan, we immediately took our systems offline globally to contain the threat and began working with a third-party forensic firm to conduct an independent investigation.



Our technical team is working closely with world class third-party experts to address this matter, and bring our systems back online in a secure manner, as quickly as possible.



Federal law enforcement authorities have also been informed and are involved in the investigation.



As always, protecting client and employee information is a critical priority for the company. At this time there is no evidence of any unauthorized transfer or misuse or exfiltration of any data in our possession.

