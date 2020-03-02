The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of February 28, 2020.



Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Net

Assets AIB GROUP PLC 418,951 970,325 1.89 AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819 439,692 0.85 AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 APPLEGREEN PLC 251,921 1,384,976 2.69 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 244,217 904,787 1.76 C&C GROUP PLC 385,471 1,621,080 3.15 CAIRN HOMES PLC 396,641 528,948 1.03 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 45,756 1,596,187 3.10 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 73,043 975,854 1.90 CRH PLC 368,878 12,408,055 24.12 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 276,534 1,269,961 2.47 DCC PLC 21,351 1,514,395 2.94 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 23,704 2,511,602 4.88 GLANBIA PLC 31,761 369,909 0.72 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099 936,095 1.82 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 216,007 2,387,338 4.64 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 440,825 571,811 1.11 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 179,092 480,601 0.93 IPL PLASTICS INC 180,354 1,093,747 2.13 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 762,096 1.48 KERRY GROUP PLC 7,017 890,836 1.73 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 64,284 4,048,620 7.87 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 162,553 699,855 1.36 MINCON GROUP PLC 718,130 594,583 1.16 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 65,756 0.13 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 92,391 1,249,947 2.43 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 22,757 1,631,222 3.17 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 68,063 2,270,670 4.41 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 991,429 1.93 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 85,774 771,476 1.50 UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,000 2,535,547 4.93 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,924 1,457,718 2.83

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.



The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com



