The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of February 28, 2020.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market  Value  % of Net
 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   418,951 970,325 1.89
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,819 439,692 0.85
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,384,976 2.69
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP      244,217 904,787 1.76
C&C GROUP PLC   385,471 1,621,080 3.15
CAIRN HOMES PLC   396,641 528,948 1.03
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   45,756 1,596,187 3.10
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   73,043 975,854 1.90
CRH PLC    368,878 12,408,055 24.12
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   276,534 1,269,961 2.47
DCC PLC   21,351 1,514,395 2.94
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   23,704 2,511,602 4.88
GLANBIA PLC    31,761 369,909 0.72
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 936,095 1.82
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   216,007 2,387,338 4.64
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   440,825 571,811 1.11
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   179,092 480,601 0.93
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,093,747 2.13
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC    177,922 762,096 1.48
KERRY GROUP PLC      7,017 890,836 1.73
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC    64,284 4,048,620 7.87
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   162,553 699,855 1.36
MINCON GROUP PLC    718,130 594,583 1.16
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC      21,273 65,756 0.13
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR      92,391 1,249,947 2.43
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC      22,757 1,631,222 3.17
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC    68,063 2,270,670 4.41
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 991,429 1.93
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   85,774 771,476 1.50
UNIPHAR PLC   1,740,000 2,535,547 4.93
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,924 1,457,718 2.83

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:  newirelandfund.com

