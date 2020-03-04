Mold Inspection and Testing in San Marcos, CA Now Available from EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections adds mold testing and mold inspections in San Marcos, CA, expanding in the North County region of San Diego County.

EZ Mold Inspections adds San Marcos, CA to its service area for mold inspection and mold testing services in San Diego County.

We're excited to serve San Marcos residents with honest and ethical mold inspection and testing services. We bring honesty, integrity, and superior customer service for each and every client.” — Robert Armstrong, owner of EZ Mold Inspections

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Mold Inspections adds mold testing and mold inspections in San Marcos, CA, expanding in the North County region of San Diego County. Residents of San Marcos, CA can now benefit from the company’s decades of expertise and insights in real estate and mold inspections and testing. The company now serves six cities in San Diego County including Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, and San Marcos, CA.

EZ Mold Inspections is an independent, third party with no conflict of interest. The company only offers mold inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, clients can have peace of mind knowing they will receive truthful, honest answers to determine whether their San Marcos, CA home has a mold problem. Homeowners can watch the company’s video at https://youtu.be/hEieC3QIeIs

“We’re excited to serve San Marcos residents with honest and ethical mold inspection and testing services,” stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. “We bring honesty, integrity, and superior customer service for each and every client.”

Mr. Armstrong is known for genuinely caring for his clients, providing honest answers, and practicing ethical business standards. Mr. Armstrong can also accurately interpret mold testing results while many mold inspectors cannot.

If you suspect a hidden mold problem, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests hiring an experienced professional who will take precautions at potential sites of mold growth. The EPA also recommends hiring mold testing professionals like EZ Mold Inspections who have "specific experience in designing mold sampling protocols, sampling methods, and interpreting results.”

For more information, visit the company website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com

Contact Info:

Contact Person: Robert Armstrong

Organization: EZ Mold Inspections

Address: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563

Phone: (951) 401-0565

About EZ Mold Inspections

Located in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and asbestos testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

Mold Inspection and Testing in San Marcos, San Diego, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.