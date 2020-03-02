Namibian Police gets experience from Angolan CISP

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 2 - The Integrated Center for Public Security (CISP) received, this Monday, the visit of the commander-in-chief of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Ndeitunga, who at the site gathered the Angolan experience, with a view to implanting in his country a infrastructure with similar characteristics.,

Located on Hochi Minh Avenue, in Luanda, the center has equipment that allows the tracking of vehicles on different roads in the country, as well as technology to coordinate remote relief actions.

After the visit, Sebastian Ndeitunga told Angop that the "artificial intelligence" installed at CISP allows to ensure public order and tranquility efficiently and in real time, being an experience that interests Namibia.

"It is a more cost-effective, effective concept and I am proud", he stressed.

