MPLA and PADEMA address woman promotion

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 2 - The MPLA vice-president, Luísa Damião, this Monday discussed with the leader of the Platform for the Development of African Women (PADEMA), Luzia Moniz, issues related to the continued promotion of women, during an audience in Luanda.,

Speaking to the press, Luzia Moniz stated that the meeting served to analyze the need for a closer relationship between the Diaspora and the country.

Luzia Moniz informed that the organization, founded three years ago, based in Lisbon, Portugal, has also denounced structural racism, which essentially discriminates against people of African descent.

The president of PADEMA pointed to the case of Angolan Cláudia Simões attacked by Portuguese police officers.

Luzia Moniz said that PADEMA asked for political responsibility for this aggression case, due to the fact that structural racism in Portugal is a political issue.

