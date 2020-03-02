Angolan takes over ACP Secretary-General post

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 2 - The Angolan former ambassador in Belgium, George Chikoti, takes office on Monday, March 2, in Brussels as secretary-general of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group, for a five-year term.,

Georges Chikoti, who replaces Guyanese Patrick Gomes, will have the task of assisting the European Council and the Council of the European Union, in addition to help organizing and ensure the coherence of the Council's work and the execution of programs.

In a meeting with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of Belgium, Luxembourg and ACP, the Angolan diplomat said that he intends to transform the ACP Group into a strong institution capable of working in solidarity, to improve the living conditions of the people of the 79 member nations.

The ACP Group is concerned with European cooperation with the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) States established by the COTONOU Agreement (Benin), 2000, which is considered the most complete between the European Union (EU) and the countries under development.

The understanding provides a framework for cooperation on development and trade, as well as policy. The main objective is to eradicate poverty in ACP countries.

Georges Chikoti, the first Angolan to hold a prominent position at ACP, has a master's degree in Economic Geography and a degree in International Relations by the University of Ottawa, Canada.

In Angola, he was deputy minister of External Relations, in 2010 he became minister of External Relations, a position he held until 2017.

In 2018, he was appointed ambassador of Angola to the European Union, the Kingdom of Belgium and Luxembourg.

