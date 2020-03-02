Angolan President invited to visit Nicaragua

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 2 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received on Monday, March 2, in Luanda, a message from his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, inviting him to visit that Latin American country, as part of the strengthening of cooperation relations.,

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Danis Colindres, was the bearer of the letter, as President Daniel Ortega's special envoy.

At the end of the meeting, Danis Colindres informed the press that the Nicaraguan President made an invitation to the Angolan Head of State to visit that Central American country, on a date to be agreed.

In another audience, President João Lourenço received the Uruguayan ambassador, Álvaro Otero, at the end of a five-year diplomatic mission in Angola.

At the end of the meeting, the Uruguayan diplomat reaffirmed to the press that his country provided US $ 10 million to Angola, to promote an industrial project in the meat processing sector, which is scheduled to start in March.

In the framework of bilateral cooperation, Uruguay privileges, in partnership with Angola, the sectors of agriculture, tourism, financial and airport services.

Angola and Uruguay established diplomatic relations on 26 March 1988.

Bilateral cooperation has gone through different stages, fundamentally, in the political-diplomatic context and in the framework of South-South cooperation.

Uruguay is one of the most economically developed countries in South America, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated at around 56.16 billion US dollars.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.