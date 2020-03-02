BRIGHTSPRING/PHARMERICA ACQUIRES ADVANCED HOME CARE

ACQUISITION OF HOME HEALTH AND INFUSION BUSINESS EXPANDS SERVICES THROUGHOUT SOUTHEAST REGION

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, Ky., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services ("BrightSpring"), a leading provider of complementary pharmacy and home and community-based services, has announced the acquisition of Advanced Home Care's ("AHC") home health and specialty infusion businesses. AHC is a leading and well-respected home health and infusion pharmacy company, having served Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia for almost 30 years.

AHC's home health team will join BrightSpring's Adoration Home Health and Hospice businesses and will operate as Advanced Home Health. The infusion and specialty pharmacy teams will join PharMerica's Amerita division and will operate under the name Advanced Home Infusion.

The addition of AHC, a leader in the development of innovative disease management programs and hospital partnerships, continues the expansion of BrightSpring's home health and infusion lines of business. The addition of 10 Advanced Home Health locations in North Carolina, complements the non-medical home care services already provided by the company. Advanced Home Infusion expands the company's infusion pharmacy business into the Southeast region.

"The majority of BrightSpring's and PharMerica's clients and patients require multiple, integrated health services," said Jon Rousseau, BrightSpring President and CEO. "The addition of AHC is consistent with our quality and growth strategies to enhance our home health and pharmacy platform through a unique set of complementary offerings. Our companies share similar missions of providing high-quality, compassionate care, and together we have an opportunity to build on each other's unique strengths, providing greater benefits to clients and patients, as well as community and payor stakeholders."

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the leading provider of complementary pharmacy and home and community-based health services for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's lines of business, including pharmacy, home health, hospice, neurorehabilitation, behavioral health, family and youth, and workforce development, we provide comprehensive and specialized care and clinical services in 49 states to over 60,000 customers, clients, and patients daily.

