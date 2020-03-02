The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program to Create Broad Pipeline of Future Rockettes

/EIN News/ -- Two Opportunities For Dancers – Rockettes Conservatory, A Three-Week Long Intensive, And Rockettes Preparatory, A One-Week Long Foundational – Both Begin This Summer



PROGRAM DESIGNED TO IDENTIFY AND SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF POTENTIAL DANCERS FOR CELEBRATED DANCE COMPANY

PROACTIVE, NATIONWIDE EFFORT TO FIND BEST TALENT BUILDS ON ROCKETTES COMMITMENT TO INCREASING INCLUSIVITY AND REPRESENTATION ON THE LINE

NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to broaden the pipeline of potential Rockettes. Beginning this summer, there will be two distinct opportunities for dancers to receive the highest level of training dedicated to the precision technique of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes – Rockettes Conservatory and Rockettes Preparatory. Working with partners nationwide, the Rockettes will identify and offer potential dancers the opportunity to participate in these programs at no cost, removing a key barrier to entry for dancers – a rarity in the dance community.

“We are committed to finding the best dancers in the country both for the Rockettes and for our dancer development program,” said Jennifer Vogt, president of creative content and productions for The Madison Square Garden Company, the parent company of the Radio City Rockettes. “By offering this program at no cost, and by expanding the ways in which we seek talent, we are breaking down significant barriers to entry and ensuring that the country’s best female-identifying dancers of all backgrounds see an opportunity for themselves within the iconic dance company.”

As part of the organization’s commitment to inclusivity and representation, the dance company is taking a more proactive and intentional approach in seeking talent from around the country. Rockette auditions will be held in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago in April, and again in New York City in August. Following the April auditions, dancers may be offered a spot on the Rockettes line, or an invitation to participate in either Rockettes Conservatory or Rockettes Preparatory in New York City over the summer – streamlining the process for dancers by creating a single audition. For more information on specific audition dates and locations, please visit www.radiocityauditions.com.

This new dancer development program will replace the previous summer programs – Rockettes Summer Intensive and Rockettes Mini Intensive. In addition to auditions, the Rockettes creative team will hold scouting sessions at colleges and universities nationwide and will continue to expand upon its partnerships with leading dance institutions like The Ailey School and the International Association of Blacks in Dance. All dancers who participated in RSI and RMI between 2017-2019 and meet the age requirement will automatically be considered for the new dancer development program in 2020. In addition to becoming a true talent pipeline for future Rockettes, the new program is designed to ensure that the Rockettes continue to evolve as a dance company by attracting the best dancers from all backgrounds, cultures, races, religions and ethnicities.

Dancer Development Program Details Rockettes Conservatory

Description : A three-week long, invitation-only opportunity designed to immerse 20 select professional and pre-professional dancers in intensive training in the foundations of the Rockettes precision technique [tap, jazz and ballet], strength training, and the choreography of the Rockettes repertoire.

: A three-week long, invitation-only opportunity designed to immerse 20 select professional and pre-professional dancers in intensive training in the foundations of the Rockettes precision technique [tap, jazz and ballet], strength training, and the choreography of the Rockettes repertoire. Program dates: The 2020 Rockettes Conservatory will run from July 19-August 7. Rockettes Preparatory

Description : A one-week long, invitation-only opportunity focused on foundational dance technique and specific sections of the Rockettes repertoire.

: A one-week long, invitation-only opportunity focused on foundational dance technique and specific sections of the Rockettes repertoire. Program dates: The 2020 Rockettes Preparatory will run three sessions on June 21-June 26, July 5-July 10 and July 12-July 17. The dancer development program will be held at Radio City Music Hall. MSG will provide, at no cost to the dancers, transportation to/from New York City, lodging, and meals for the duration of each session. Dancers who participate in Rockettes Conservatory or Rockettes Preparatory will be encouraged to attend the August Rockette auditions in New York for consideration for a spot on the line in the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The conclusion of Rockettes Conservatory will lead directly into the August auditions.



*Dancers must be at least eighteen years of age by their respective session start dates.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of the Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism are unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1932, the Rockettes have inspired and delighted audiences from around the world.



In addition to performing annually in the Christmas Spectacular, the dance company has appeared in some of the most prominent events in entertainment including their yearly performances in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. The Rockettes have most recently performed at the 2019 World Pride events in NYC, the 2018 MTV VMAs and the 2017 Tony Awards.

Press Contacts:

Mikyl Cordova – mikyl.cordova@msg.com / (212) 631-4337

Melissa Gunderson – melissa.gunderson@msg.com / (212) 631-4361

Rachel Schulman – rachel.schulman@msg.com / (212) 465-6360



