INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bible is a cornerstone of Christianity, filled with tales and testaments of God’s wisdom, power, love, and divine plan. Understanding this text is essential to getting closer to God and understanding His teachings. But if you’ve recently joined the faith or decided to study the Bible on your own for the first time, it may be intimidating. Chris David Muggler understands this well. Now a devout Christian, Chris David Muggler received a Christian school education but truly found his faith later in life. Chris Muggler offers his tips for how to better understand the Bible.Chris Muggler says first that while there is some debate on which version of the Bible is “best,” the argument is largely subjective. The King James version is standard and widely-used in churches throughout the world. However, the language can be challenging to comprehend, particularly if you are reading alone. You may want to take a look at the New Living Translation or Common English instead. All of these versions have the same contents in different wording.Second, Chris Muggler suggests setting aside time to read. You may want to read a few passages each day or take a day in between readings to ruminate on what you’ve read. Find a schedule that works for you and stay consistent. Remember that, like exercise is beneficial for the body, reading the Bible is good for your soul. Time spent studying is valuable and should be treated as such.Next, Chris Muggler advises taking notes. Even if you can easily understand what is being said, it may be difficult at times to understand the meaning. Make notes of passages or words you’re unsure of so you can research them later or speak to a friend or faith leader about them. You can also keep notes on passages that speak to you so you can refer to them when you need guidance or inspiration. One popular method of studying that Chris Muggler suggests trying is the S.O.A.P. method, which stands for scripture, observation, application, and prayer. As you read, reflect on how you can apply what you’ve learned to your life.The best way to truly understand the Bible is to complement your individual studies with a Bible study group and attending church regularly. There, you’ll meet fellow Christians who can help you to understand both the meaning of Biblical passages as well as how they apply to everyday life. Chris David Muggler is a regular participant at his church and says spiritual leaders and fellow churchgoers are always enthusiastic to help newcomers.



