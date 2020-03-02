National Floors Direct Now Offering Two New Waterproof Flooring Products

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As any property owner knows, maintaining flooring is one of the most important aspects of keeping your home or business in top condition. In high-traffic areas, however, it isn’t always easy, at least until now. Recently, Mohawk and Shaw, two of the top flooring manufacturers in North America, released their versions of waterproof floors. National Floors Direct , the Northeast United States’ leading direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty service, is the first specialty retailer to carry these innovative products.Shaw’s contribution to the waterproof flooring market is a luxury vinyl plank and tile. Already considered one of the most versatile, low-maintenance, and affordable flooring materials, Shaw has taken vinyl to the next level. Shaw SPC core waterproof luxury vinyl plank and tile is resistant to moisture build-up, making it ideal for areas like kitchens, entryways, and bathrooms where wet shoes, leaky pipes, or spills can result in moisture buildup in regular floors.Similarly, Mohawk’s laminate flooring is an upgrade to an existing favorite. Laminate, like vinyl, is generally low-maintenance, budget-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing. Laminate can even mimic the look of natural materials, like stone or wood, at a fraction of the price. Mohawk’s waterproof laminate utilizes SolidTech technology to enhance impermeability and stain resistance. SolidTech is also 50% denser than average composite core flooring, meaning it does not telegraph visual imperfections beneath the surface. The floors are not only waterproof but also resistant to heat and extreme temperature fluctuations.More on National Floors Direct National Floors Direct’s company motto, “We Bring the Store to Your Door” says it all. National Floors Direct is committed to helping customers choose the ideal flooring for their home or business. Their team will come to you to help you select the best fit, then measure and price the job on the spot. National Floors Direct’s reviews are a testament to their fantastic service and catalog of high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products. Taking a revolutionary approach to flooring, they provide the perks of high-end retailers at the price of big-box suppliers, guaranteeing the lowest price in the industry.Visit the company’s new website to peruse National Floors Direct reviews and products, or request an estimate: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



