Skip Drish’s 3 Tips for Supporting Community Law Enforcement

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skip Drish Tampa has dedicated much of his life to protecting and serving communities and his country. Now the VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc., he has also served in Military Police/Investigations (CID) (Europe) and was a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader and police officer with the Chicago Police Department. Skip Drish says that while law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect their communities, community members can give them a hand as well. Here are his three tips for supporting law enforcement.3 Tips to Support Law Enforcement1) Report Crimes and Vandalism“If you see something, say something.” The motto, which came about as a response to terrorism after Sept. 11, 2001, also applies to other crimes or suspicious activity. Skip Drish reminds people that, while police officers and security personnel do their best to keep an eye on things, they can’t be everywhere at once. Citizens are also responsible for reporting problems. Most communities have a tip line you can call, rather than dialing 911 if you witness suspicious activity or vandalism. Of course, call 911 whenever there is an emergency.2) Keep an Eye on Amber AlertsAmber Alerts are child abduction emergency alerts that notify the public when a child is missing. Many communities have Amber Alert notification systems that text to smartphones or email to quickly notify the masses. Enabling these notifications and keeping an eye on the news and social media channels for missing child notifications is another way to assist local law enforcement. Finding a child as quickly as possible is crucial to their safety and the quicker a child is found, the more likely they are to be unharmed, Skip Drish of Tampa explained.3)Show Appreciation & RespectSkip Drish’s last piece of advice is to treat officers as you would like to be treated: with respect. Too often, officers are called derogatory names and disrespected, Skip Drish says. Saying a simple “thank you” can go a long way. Also, if you are pulled over by police, be polite and follow instructions.More on Skip Drish Tampa Skip Drish of Tampa has dedicated much of his life to protecting and serving on land and at sea. A licensed 100-ton boat captain, he contracts with the local police department and assists with search and rescue efforts. He also has an impressive background in security, emergency response, and law enforcement. After serving in the U.S. military as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, during which time he earned a U.S. Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty, he served in various roles within local, state, and government law enforcement arenas, beginning with a position as a Chicago Police Department officer. Skip Drish Tampa has also served in various roles in security, medical services, and investigations, including working on the front lines and as an educator for emergency first response.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.