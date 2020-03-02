Ambassador Li Jie meets with Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development of Zambia

On February 27, H.E. Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, met with Hon. Vincent Mwale, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development of Zambia to exchange views on further developing China-Zambia practical cooperation.



