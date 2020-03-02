Ambassador Li Jie meets with Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development of Zambia
On February 27, H.E. Li Jie, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, met with Hon. Vincent Mwale, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development of Zambia to exchange views on further developing China-Zambia practical cooperation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.
