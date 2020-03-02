Minister of Foreign Affairs receives Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt to Kingdom of Bahrain

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid AlZayani, received today in his office at the Ministry’s General Court, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yasser Mohamed Shaaban.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador, noting the level of the distinct brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt. He also stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to develop these relations at all levels, hailing the strategic role of Egypt in defending Arab issues and interests and consolidating security and peace in the region.

For his part, Ambassador Shaaban congratulated Dr. AlZayani on the royal trust bestowed upon him through his appointment to the new post. He also stressed the desire of the Arab Republic of Egypt to further the brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain at all levels, wishing the Kingdom further development and the Minister continued success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.