BEE & YOUhas been named to the FoodTech 500, a first-of-its-kind listing of companies operating at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:BEE & YOU Wins Spot on First-Ever FoodTech 500 List:BEE & YOU( www.bee-and-you.com ) has been named to the FoodTech 500, a first-of-its-kind listing ofcompanies operating at the intersection of food, technology and sustainability.The FoodTech 500 list, inspired by the Fortune 500, was released on February 4th, 2020, and the firms that made the cut were chosen from more than 1,200 applications.In total, 78.2% of FoodTech 500 companies are less than 5 years old and 56.1% are at pre-seed or seed-stage funding. Yet despite their early stage, close to 75% are revenue-generating and represent the startup and scale-up stories shaping the future of food.“We are very happy to be included in the FOODTECH 500,” said Dr. Asli Samanci, the CEO of BEE & YOU, which utilizes innovative Propolis extraction and processing methods in supplements, food and skin-care products. “To be chosen from so many applicants, who came from 54 different countries, is a tremendous honor, and we’re celebrating by sharing across our social media channels and on our website.”BEE & YOU’s dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and beekeepers are deeply devoted to their mission of marrying science with nature to create nourishing and delicious products buzzing with health benefits. Using proprietary technology, they extract all biologically active compounds from propolis, raw honey and royal jelly in their purest forms, providing consumers with raw, unfiltered and unadulterated products. Because the products are so “clean,” the body is able to process them more easily and the benefits are delivered more effectively.Propolis can be used to support:• Cold and Flu Prevention• Immune Defense• Antioxidant Protection• Digestive Health & Healing• Healthy AgingDr. Samanci recently identified a dietary protocol that boosts the immune system as health officials race to control the COVID-19 coronavirus. More information is available here: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/food-engineer-identifies-dietary-changes-to-strengthen-your-infection-resistance-as-coronavirus-sickens-thousands-worldwide/5294939 About FoodTech 500:The FoodTech 500 is the definitive list of innovative companies focused on technology and sustainability in shaping the future of food, businesses that will become the household brands of tomorrow. The FoodTech 500 was created by Forward Fooding and inspired by the Fortune 500. Forward Fooding is a global platform for the food and beverage industry that connects entrepreneurs and corporate executives who can collaborate to deliver outcomes that benefit both parties.To learn more, visit: forwardfooding.com. To see the full FOODTECH 500 list, click on this link: https://forwardfooding.com/foodtech500?limit=500&subscribed=true About BEE&YOU BEE &YOU, based in Manhattan, makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit WWW.BeeAndYou.com BEE & YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon.Founded in 2013, BEE & YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past six years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products.Staunch advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE &YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus.Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com Follow BEE &YOU at: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn“BEE&YOU Naturally Protects You and Your Loved Ones!”DISCLAIMER:*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.MEDIA CONTACT:Funda SamanciContact Info: funda@sbs-americas.comTel: 212 980 8090TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BEE&YOU’s BUSINESS MODEL AND PROCESSES, PLEASE WATCH: https://youtu.be/3FyZB6gnASE



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.