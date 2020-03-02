20 Years of Fighting for Freedom

One of world’s best-known anti-slavery organizations celebrates 20th birthday

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It started with outrage that slavery still exits, and empathy for those tricked and trapped by traffickers. It has evolved into a steely determination to ensure that everyone, everywhere is free. Free the Slaves turns 20 years old this week, having liberated more than 14,000 people from modern slavery and sending more than 300 traffickers to prison.Free the Slaves was born in the early days of the new millennium on March 2, 2000, as a small collective of dedicated activists committed to alerting the world about slavery’s global comeback and to catalyze a resurgence of the abolition movement. Slavery has been outlawed everywhere, but it has not been eradicated. Free the Slaves exists to help finish the work that earlier generations of abolitionists started.The organization has grown over the years, helping those in slavery around the world escape the brutality of bondage. The group helps prevent others from becoming trapped by traffickers and trains officials to bring slaveholders to justice. Free the Slaves help survivors restore their dignity, rebuild their lives, and reclaim the future for themselves, their families and their communities.Slavery will end when businesses clean up their supply chains and consumers demand slavery-free products, when governments and international institutions toughen enforcement and fund anti-slavery work worldwide, and when activists and advocates educate the vulnerable about their rights and empower those in slavery to take a stand for freedom.And, the group says, slavery will end when the public takes action. Free the Slaves is building a movement for social justice and asks people to join them in spreading freedom worldwide.As the group’s executive director, Bukeni Waruzi, wrote in a field dispatch this week while visiting one of the world’s slavery hot spot regions in India: “Free the Slaves will never rest until the final person in slavery walks free.”



