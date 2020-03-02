Nutritional Products International's ‘Evolution of Distribution' is the Revolution that the International Health and Wellness Companies Needed

NPI's Mitch Gould Developed Method to Help Companies Enter U.S. Market

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes it takes a revolution to get evolution.

More than a decade ago, Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, realized that overseas health and wellness companies needed a radical new approach if they wanted to succeed in the American market.

Gould, a 30-year retail professional, saw international companies struggling when they entered the U.S. market. It appeared to be like a puzzle – complicated looking in and confused on how to enter.

“They had great products, but they couldn’t figure out how to enter this huge marketplace,” Gould said. “When you consider dealing with FDA compliance, customs, logistic, warehousing, and insurance, just to cover the infrastructure is a daunting challenge.”

Gould said companies in the health and wellness industry needed a new approach, which he called the “Evolution of Distribution.”

NPI became the U.S. headquarters for countless health and wellness companies.

“I developed a brand-new approach to marketing products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “The companies needed help with shipping and U.S. Customs. NPI provided it. Companies needed FDA guidance and warehouse space. We gave it to them.”

NPI didn’t provide only logistics.

“I brought onboard top retail professionals to work with retail buyers across the county,” Gould said. “I hired Jeff Fernandez, NPI’s president, who helped create Amazon’s health and wellness division when the online retail giant decided to sell more than books.”

Gould also knew these new brands needed promotion, which is why he founded NPI’s sister company, InHealth Media, which markets the products to digital and traditional media outlets.

“We provided all the services they needed to sell their products in the states at a fraction of the cost if they had to hire everyone themselves,” Gould said. “NPI is the answer for companies looking to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence.”

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

