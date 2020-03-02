Cardlytics to Help Marketers Solve Major Industry Challenges at South by Southwest, Advertising Week Europe, and Other March Events

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX) is bringing key purchase insights to various industry events throughout the month of March. With a view into more than $2.8 trillion in annual spend, the company uncovers spend trends as they happen, then uses those insights to help marketers identify headroom and reach likely customers in banks’ digital channels.



The key March events include:

Millennium Alliance Digital Marketing Transformation : Cardlytics will host a roundtable on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:50 a.m. ET at the Millennium Alliance Digital Assembly in Las Vegas. Germaine Montagne, vice president of marketing for Cardlytics, and Michael Novosel, Cardlytics’ vice president of advertising partnerships, will facilitate a discussion about the use of purchase insights to identify threats and opportunities for your brand.



: Cardlytics will host a roundtable on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:50 a.m. ET at the Millennium Alliance Digital Assembly in Las Vegas. Germaine Montagne, vice president of marketing for Cardlytics, and Michael Novosel, Cardlytics’ vice president of advertising partnerships, will facilitate a discussion about the use of purchase insights to identify threats and opportunities for your brand. Brand Innovators at South by Southwest (SXSW ) : Nate Bucholz, vice president of ecommerce partnerships for Cardlytics, will host a fireside chat with Freshly’s creative director, Clifford Borress. The session is Friday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET in Austin and will cover trends in e-commerce and how brands can stay relevant in a crowded marketplace.



: Nate Bucholz, vice president of ecommerce partnerships for Cardlytics, will host a fireside chat with Freshly’s creative director, Clifford Borress. The session is Friday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET in Austin and will cover trends in e-commerce and how brands can stay relevant in a crowded marketplace. Advertising Week Europe : Dani Cushion, Cardlytics’ chief marketing officer, will participate in a panel discussion about the sharing economy on March 18 at 10:55 a.m. ET in London. The panelists, including leaders from Pinterest, eBay, and TRIBE, will talk about how the retail industry is responding to the growing shared economy and a world where customers own less and less.

“As our advertising platform continues to substantially grow, now to more than 130 million monthly active users, we have direct line of sight into how consumers prefer to spend their money,” said Dani Cushion, chief marketing officer for Cardlytics. “These insights are incredibly impactful in helping marketers identify headroom and tap into consumer preference. From building an omni-consumer strategy to driving loyalty and everything in between, our data-driven insights are transforming commerce for many of the top brands in the country.”

Cardlytics will also have a presence at the Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix March 22 - 25 and the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas March 22 - 25.

To schedule time to meet with Cardlytics executives throughout the month, email events@cardlytics.com .

For more information about Cardlytics and its insight-driven advertising platform built within banks’ digital channels, visit cardlytics.com .

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

Contacts:

Public Relations:

ICR

cardlyticspr@icrinc.com



