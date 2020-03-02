Atlanta Cybersecurity Conference Highlights Emerging Threats

20th annual event will feature Secret Service, local CISOs, industry experts accentuating how organizations in the Greater Atlanta Area can prepare, prevent attacks

Data Connectors, the leading North American cybersecurity industry conference series announced it will hold its twentieth annual Atlanta Cybersecurity Conference this week in Atlanta. The event is one of 50 which take place across the continent in 2020, bringing together local businesses, educational institutions, as well as federal, state and local agencies.



Executives and professionals concerned with staying ahead of modern cybersecurity threats convene at the conference to learn about the latest solutions, techniques and best practices related to multi-vector cyberattacks—including ransomware, business email compromise, endpoint security, end-user behavioral analysis, impersonation and account takeovers, to name a few.

The event will take place Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta on Courtland Street and starts at 8:30 am.

The Atlanta Cybersecurity Conference will feature local Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from the Greater Atlanta Area, including:

Gary Brantley, CISO for City of Atlanta

Jose Marroquin, CISO for Encompass Digital Media

Chris Paravate, CIO with Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Chris Stouff, CSO for Armor

Steven Ferguson, CIO for Technical College System of Georgia

John Slaughter, CIO for Alliant Health

Gaurav Singal, VP and CIO with Georgia Lottery Corporation

Sergio Rio, CIO for Innovative Water Care

For the first time, this year’s conference will also be featured live on CyberHub Engage , the fastest-growing cybersecurity podcast in the US. Interviews will feature CISO and other attendee interviews, covering the trends and key developments at the event.

In addition, Special Agent Alan Davis with the United States Secret Service – Atlanta Division of the Electronic Crimes Task Force, will brief the attendees gathered on trends in cybersecurity. Based on his experience as a Special Agent investigating counterintelligence matters and cyber violations, Special Agent Alan Davis will explain the current trends within cybersecurity and the steps the USSS is taking to protect private and public cybersecurity postures.

The conference is made possible by the sponsorship of cybersecurity solution providers who operate in the Denver area, which this year include Armor, Arcserve, Avanan, Okta, Quest, Saltstack, and more.

The company explained that while attendance for the one-day event is limited, interested parties can request an attendee pass from participating vendor sponsors, featured at dataconnectors.com/atlpr . Passes include all of the above-referenced educational sessions, as well as lunch, networking receptions and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for qualified participants.

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors ( dataconnectors.com ) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, over 650,000 members and 200 vendor partners make up the community that brings over live conferences to cities across North American each year. CISO panels, keynotes, and informative education sessions from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are featured at each event.

