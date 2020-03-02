NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS) Files Registration Statement for a Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- STANS, Switzerland, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS), a Swiss biotech firm focusing on the development of novel treatments of rare neurological diseases including narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and Kleine Levin Syndrome, and of neurodevelopmental disorders such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), announced today that on February 28, 2020 it filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (Registration No. 333-236797) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed underwritten public offering of its common shares. The number of shares of common shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering, have not yet been determined.



Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the proposed offering. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Maxim Group LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 405 Lexington Ave., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, United States, by telephone at 800-724-0761.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a privately owned, Swiss-based biotech firm focusing on the development of new treatments for sleep disorders, such as narcolepsy, ADHD, cognitive impairment and other neurological disorders that remain largely under-diagnosed and for which unmet medical needs are significant. NLS has built a large portfolio of promising non-clinical and clinical-stage compounds, developed by an experienced team of proven experts in ADHD and narcolepsy and working closely with key opinion leaders. NLS’s lead compound, mazindol C.R., has received Orphan Drug Designation both in the U.S. and in Europe for treating narcolepsy and completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. in adult subjects with ADHD demonstrating best-in-class efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include those about the proposed public offering. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in policy by the USPTO; claims by other companies and persons regarding ownership over intellectual property; changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS’s process; NLS’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS’s patents may not be sufficient; NLS’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor relations contact

LifeSci Advisors - Daniel Ferry: +1 617-535-7746

Corporate contact

NLS Pharmaceutics Pharma - Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

www.nlspharma.com







