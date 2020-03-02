Semcasting Awarded Third Patent for IP-Based Identity Resolution

/EIN News/ -- NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting , creator of the patented IP targeting technology Smart Zones®, today announced the receipt of its third patent for the platform. U.S. Patent No. 10,559,009 B1, entitled “System and Method For Linking Qualified Audiences with Relevant Media Advertising Through IP Media Zones,” was granted for Semcasting’s unique method of mapping IP-based signals across sources to achieve multi-point identity (ID) resolution.



Semcasting resolves offline audience activity to network IP delivery points, devices, location and contextual data to create a holistic, omnichannel view of marketers’ target audiences to support superior unique user reach and advertising efficiency. Semcasting’s ID resolution is unlike traditional onboarding, which typically involves the linkage of an individual email or registration to a publisher web page through a cookie or device.

With Google Chrome’s announcement in January 2020 that it plans to phase out third-party cookies by 2022, all major browsers have announced the removal of cookies, with Mozilla Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) and Apple Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) being announced before Google Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox. In order to continue to offer consumers personalized advertising at scale, the ad tech industry is actively investigating options that are not dependent on third-party cookies.

The industry standard for cookie-based data onboarding delivers an average of a 20% to 40% match rate with high potential for duplicate cookies for individual users. The Semcasting ID resolution match rates average 85% — more than double a marketers’ unique user reach, with no duplication. Semcasting’s third patent further recognizes its ability to advance its next-generation ID resolution and audience design without being cookie-dependent.

“Semcasting has been offering cookie-free onboarding and custom audience design to our clients for some time,” said Semcasting CEO and founder Ray Kingman. “Now, with the ad tech industry looking for an alternative audience identification solution, our latest patent extends IP resolution to include media context as well as devices and networks. We are uniquely positioned to provide a cookie-free alternative to ID resolution.”

Semcasting has previously been awarded patents for its ability to provide audience targeting without cookies and the platform’s understanding of users’ engagement with internet of things (IoT) devices . To learn more about Semcasting and its identity resolution platform, please visit: https://www.semcasting.com/ .

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation in end-to-end audience design solution, including omnichannel onboarding, audience design and attribution in one self-serve platform. Its three-time patented IP targeting platform onboards first-party CRM and prospect data to both online and offline delivery points. Semcasting uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution at an 85% percent average reach with unrivaled transparency and accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, MA.

