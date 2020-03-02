Risk Strategies Completes Kelso-Led Recapitalization Transaction

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, announced that it has completed a recapitalization transaction, which includes a new equity investment from funds managed by Kelso & Company (“Kelso”). The investment represents an extension of the partnership between Risk Strategies and Kelso, which began with Kelso’s original investment in 2015. The transaction will enable the company to continue its accelerated growth through the firm’s successful acquisition strategy, recruitment of key professionals, and the ongoing build-out and deepening of Risk Strategies’ specialty practices.



“Risk Strategies is a dynamic organization driven by individuals who are the foremost professionals in their fields, committed to ensuring that clients receive unmatched expertise,” said Risk Strategies’ Executive Chairman, Mike Christian. “Kelso’s continued investment in Risk Strategies positions the company for our next chapter of growth. We are proud of the partnership we’ve developed and appreciate Kelso’s commitment to the success of the business going forward,” added Risk Strategies’ CEO, John Mina.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Risk Strategies. The company has enjoyed tremendous growth since our initial investment, driven by both significant strategic acquisition activity as well as industry-leading organic growth,” said Chris Collins, Managing Director of Kelso. “This transaction demonstrates our continued commitment to our successful partnership with the Risk Strategies team and our conviction in the long-term prospects for the business. We look forward to continuing to support the Risk Strategies team as they execute on their strategy to build the preeminent specialty-focused firm in the insurance brokerage industry,” added Steve Dutton, Managing Director of Kelso.

“We are excited to continue working alongside Kelso,” said John Vaglica, Risk Strategies CFO and Head of M&A. “This transaction allows us to make meaningful growth investments, including strategic acquisitions, which are a core element of our highly successful growth strategy.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 15 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Kelso & Company

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $14 billion of equity capital in over 125 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporates. Kelso has significant experience investing in financial services, having deployed approximately $3 billion of equity capital in the sector. For more information, please visit www.kelso.com.

Media Contact

Molly Powers

mpowers@matternow.com

(617) 874-5069



