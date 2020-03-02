Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $71.6 Million in Awarded Work

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States announced today the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $71.6 million.

The awarded work includes:

Caminada Headland Back Barrier Marsh Creation Project (Coastal Protection, Louisiana, $30.1 million)

York Spit Project (Maintenance, Virginia, $17.6 million)

West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) Dune Road Project (Maintenance, New York, $10.7 million)

South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project (Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $8.3 million)

Mouth of the Colorado Maintenance Project (Maintenance, Texas, $4.9 million)

The Caminada Headland Back Barrier Marsh Creation Project entails dredging suitable marsh fill material from designated offshore borrow areas to create an eight mile long stretch of marsh. This project will help reinforce Louisiana’s barrier islands and prevent coastal erosion. Work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020.

The York Spit Project involves maintenance dredging to remove material from the York Spit Channel, an approach channel for the Port of Baltimore in the Virginia waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Work on this project will begin in the spring of 2020.

The West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) Dune Road Project involves emergency shoreline restoration work to replenish sand along the oceanfront that will repair the barrier island breech into Shinnecock Bay which occurred after several storms in the fall of 2019. Work on this project is expected to complete by the end of March 2020.

The South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project involves annual maintenance dredging work on Brunswick, Savannah, Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors. Great Lakes was previously awarded $13.9 million for this project in 2019 to complete work in Brunswick, Savannah and Wilmington Harbors. This modification is the award of the Morehead City work.

The Mouth of the Colorado Maintenance Project involves maintenance dredging to remove material from the entrance channel with beneficial use onto a designated beach area. This project also includes dredging to remove material from the Intracoastal Waterway channels. Work on this project will commence in the second half of 2020.

David Simonelli, President of Dredging commented, “Great Lakes is pleased to announce these important, coastal protection, maintenance and restoration dredging awards. These projects are aligned with our strategy to support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country’s environment, coastlines and infrastructure.”

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

