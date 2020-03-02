Smart Antenna Market to be Worth Around USD 8.9 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Smart Antenna Market

Global Smart Antenna Market is expected to reach approximately USD 8.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.1 % between 2019 and 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Smart Antenna Market By Type (Adaptive Array and Switched Multi-Beam), By Technology (Multiple Input Single Output, Single Input Multiple Output, Multiple Input Multiple Output, and Others), By Application (Cellular System, Wi-FI System, WiMax System, RADAR, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global smart antenna market was USD 5.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.1 % between 2019 and 2025.

Smart antenna system links signal processing capability with multiple antenna elements to optimize its reception patterns and radiation automatically in response to the signal environment.

The globally thriving standards of living in combination with the latest technological enhancements are driving the smart antenna market. This has instantaneously led to the dependency on high-speed data for numerous necessities for M2M and integrated network communication. This has escalated the demand for smart antennas, as it improves the performance of next-generation wireless communication systems. Thus, to handle the advanced technological requirements of next-generation networking, the demand for smart antennas is accelerating tremendously globally. The rising popularity of smartphones is fuelling the demand for smart antenna market globally. The growing requirement for fast data transmission and high-speed data for web browsing and downloading will continue to drive the smart antenna market in the years ahead. However, the lack of communication infrastructure in developing countries and high manufacturing and installation expenses involved in the research & development of smart antenna may limit the smart antenna market to some extent.

The smart antenna market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, and application. By technology, the smart antenna market includes multiple input single outputs (MISO), single input multiple output (SIMO), multiple input multiple output (MIMO), and others. Owing to the higher spectral efficiency and link diversity and reliability, MIMO has progressed and become an important part of wireless communication standards, which includes long term evolution (4G), WiMax (4G), IEEE 802.11n (WiFi)and HSPA+ (3G). The SIMO segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share, owing to its extensive use in digital communication systems, wireless local area network (WLANs), metropolitan area network (MANs), and mobile communication systems. The MISO technology reduces errors and improves data transmission, along with permitting the signal customization.

The application segment is classified into Wi-Fi system, RADAR, cellular system, Wi-Max system, and others. Owing to the large-scale infrastructural development of Wi-MAX systems, the Wi-MAX system segment will propel over the forecast period. These systems enable the management of mobile and fixed communication devices by giving more flexibility to their operators. Moreover, these systems are useful in narrow beam operation as they reduce interference.

North America will hold a significant share in the smart antenna market globally in the future, owing to the presence of leading market players and rising regional demand for smart antennas. Market players are taking efforts to introduce smart antennas with numerous advanced technologies, which will further contribute to this regional market over the projected period.

Some noticeable players of the smart antenna market are Intel, Cobham Antenna Systems, ArrayComm, Samsung Electronics, Motorola Solutions, Alcatel-Lucent, California Amplifier, Broadcom, Jiashan Jinchang Electronics, and Accel Networks.

This report segments the global smart antenna market into:

Smart Antenna Market: Type Analysis

Adaptive Array Antenna

Switched Multi-Beam Antenna

Smart Antenna Market: Technology Analysis

MISO (Multiple Input Single Output)

SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output)

MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)

Others

Smart Antenna Market: Application Analysis

Cellular System

Wi-Fi System

WiMax System

RADAR

Others

Smart Antenna Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

