Cannabis Science Conference Announces its Return to Baltimore, Maryland with Keynote Speaker, E-commerce Pioneer and High Times CEO Stormy Simon

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, MD, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest, fastest growing and most technical scientific and medical cannabis event, will return to Baltimore, Maryland this April 6-8, 2020 at the Baltimore Convention Center for another year of bridging the gap between traditional science and medicine and the cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Science Conference, organized by CSC Events, LLC, will feature the CEO of leading cannabis culture media outlet High Times, Stormy Simon, as one of its keynote speakers. Simon previously served as president of online retailer Overtstock.com. The annual conference brings together over 100 global cannabis thought leaders and industry expert presenters.

In alignment with the conference’s theme of “Advancing Cannabis Science,” the conference will focus on four distinct tracks that will provide attendees with original content designed by cannabis industry experts and showcase the latest technologies and advancements in cannabis communities. The tracks include the Analytical Cannabis Track, the Medical Cannabis Track, the Cultivation Science Track and the newly added two-day Hemp/CBD Science track.

After CSC Events expanded its scope to include the East Coast for the first time last year with great success, the Cannabis Science Conference East is returning to Baltimore this year following the launch of its flagship event in 2016 in Portland, Oregon.

“We are excited to bring the brightest minds in the cannabis industry back to my hometown of Baltimore for another Cannabis Science Conference,” said Joshua Crossney, President, CEO, and Founder of CSC Events, LLC. “The goal of CSC is to make cannabis science accessible to the attendees so that they develop a robust scope of knowledge about the plant. With every session at the conference, we are able to deliver the most advanced information in the most accessible, comprehensive way.”

Crossney added, “This year we have added new sessions that take a closer look at several emerging hot topics, including the vaping crisis, cannabis academic programs at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and Northern Michigan University, cannabis contaminants, the development of cannabis reference materials at NIST and even a talk from the U.S. Pharmacopia on testing methods, acceptance criteria and specifications to confirm purity, potency, and identity.”

The 2020 Baltimore Cannabis Science Conference is expected to surpass the number of attendees and vendors from last year’s Baltimore event with an expected turnout of at least 2,500 attendees and 120 vendors from all over the world.

Currently, 28% of the U.S. population lives in states where recreational cannabis is legal. As of this year, 46 states have enacted statutory laws specific to the possession and use of either whole-plant cannabis or extracted cannabinoids that are in direct violation of the federal law. The U.S. cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2025 according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of a variety of medicinal conditions and applications in medical marijuana programs in each state is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In response to its unceasing, rapid growth, Cannabis Science Conference continues to expand its space and offer more sessions and technical learning opportunities for attendees. Through roundtable discussions and hands-on demonstrations of innovative techniques, instruments, and technology within the industry, the Baltimore event will keep pushing for higher standards and quality research in the medical cannabis space.

The Cannabis Science Conference will also be hosting its ever popular, Canna Boot Camp at Evermore Cannabis Company, a Maryland licensed cultivation & processing facility. Canna Boot Camp is the official pre-conference kick off to Cannabis Science Conference and is a full-day, interactive workshop that covers everything from Cultivation, Pre-Processing, Sample Prep, Analytical Testing, Extraction, and more. Vendors join forces to demonstrate techniques, instruments, and technologies to share their experiences in a fun, hands-on learning environment. In one day, you can get a full understanding of many aspects of the cannabis industry and analytical testing & extraction. This is also a great opportunity to network with industry experts.

Tickets for the 2019 Cannabis Science Conference East and Canna Boot Camp are now available at https://www.cannabisscienceconference.com/register-for-tickets/.

For more information about Cannabis Science Conference, including the full agenda and current list of Sponsors & Exhibitors, visit https://www.cannabisscienceconference.com/.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the world's largest, fastest growing and most technical scientific and medical cannabis event. Our conference pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices. Our semi-annual event is aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us in Baltimore, Maryland, for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, roundtable discussions, and exhibits.

